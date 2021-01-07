From theory to practice - page 1883
Yeah... Weak. There's still a lot of work to be done.
I'm guessing there's a multibillion-dollar reverse copier working in conjunction.
What happened to the pound I think is a credit to this terrifying grail.
Yeah, but no one believes that.
first i got liquidity on the eva, then audi, chif, loonie, kiwi, yen.
and finally switched to the pound, which had nothing left to do but charge the black swan.
Not really. I've got my own workload. And what is the reason for such banter?) from 200 to 20,000 what percentage is that? since february in operation
I'll think about the stochastics)))) I'd better not forget to put the bolinger on, then the fib on the bib and the turbocharger is ready))) and dill may be sprinkled even more
I'm guessing the account's a dime a dozen.
And when you get your crumbs together and start trading on a real account, you'll probably have one small annoying feature waiting for you -
the cogs in your Grail mechanism will start to fall out.
Why?
As the dreemer says - better to go to the factory)))
I suspect a cent account.
If you think that there are no cogs in the wheel, you're wrong. You don't have to be suspicious, I've said it more than once.
You'd better say something about the matter)))) Pips no, +- a few spreads does not play any role.
And there are weaknesses, I know that without you.
The gears fly out..... The only difference at the beginning is that you cannot divide a lot by a partial close that way. But this is at first.
And on execution of orders the system is not critical. This is not a pip. Calculated profit for the transaction, say, when closing with a take on the pound (the ideal is about 3000 pts, five digits). And may be less depending on the market. Other pairs have different figures. There is no optimisation.
All indicators have, let's say, "resolution". As long as the measured values are within the acceptable limits and ratios, you can rely on the indicator. Otherwise, it starts pointing fingers up to the sky.
These limits are difficult to calculate, and entering/exiting the detection range without a significant lag does not count at all. The idea is that neuronics may slightly help to reduce lags, but no one did it, since everyone wants to trade a lot and exclusively in the plus.
Trend indicators will fail at volatile areas, others will go crazy at flat and sideways, and the concept of "trend/flat/sideways" is relative and becomes known only after the fact.
Classically yes. Neuronics on new data will also point a finger in the sky. And the unpleasant thing about it is that after retraining the network it can point in the other direction without blinking an eye.
And if I do not deal with volumes, breakdowns and various withholdings, then the market is unpredictable.) That is why I try to use its nature - it is waves.
it can be calculated, if you want to.
I think the dependence is directly proportional to the averaging.
the market volatility is provided by the switch from the previous tick to the next one
look up these two lines if you're interested
monitoring on this system will not show up even if you register it
Is this a system? )))) Looks like currency charts))))))))))
In black, they were already empty at the time, a phantom
the latest version of the system will go live tonight4 years of preparation since then, never launched
Ahh, now that's what it's called))) A very mysterious grail. You have it, and, in your words, predicts a straight price, but some blanks. The turkey is hidden))). Who will repeat it, he is a monument) It is so easy to repeat the grail by the picture......