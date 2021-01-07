From theory to practice - page 1604
Nah, private only
Long explanation, it's better to see it once...The link's in my profile, so we can see if it works or not.
And today's min. eu will update...
The financial year is coming to an end. Balance sheets are being rebalanced.
Demand for the dollar has fallen sharply. Who had time, who didn't. We still have a day and a half. They may or may not hit the lower boundary).
Senior channels are still down.
Vova is sleeping in the shadow of the Grail, he doesn't give a damn about some eureka.
Actually, it's a shame. Judging by the polls, everyone here is a happy co-owner of the Grail and they all lie next to Vova, occasionally huffing and puffing on the Holy Cup... However, no one wants to share. It is not very Christian. They trampled the revolutionary Che's fiery heart... What kind of people?!
We have to scratch the cash out of the market ourselves, right down to the last squeak.
If you think about it seriously? Who, you ask, wants to give away their hard work, forged over several years?
The more time you, Sascha, have given to your development, the more often you first this, (said and reiterated many times) that you won't share it with anyone.
I don't mind showing screenshots of TCs. There's a lot, you can learn new things to develop your own. But ready to give, as it is not even serious. No offense meant.
there's not much to laugh about, there's not much to laugh about either.
I was wondering - the zig is slowing down like crazy
how do you trade it?
I was purposely opening trades while there's a sell signal.
and he's flipped to buy, but the train's already sailed.What's the point of zig-zag trading I don't understand?
There's no way to trade zig zag. How to trade it))))) Build his swing one by one and it will be visible to the eye. You can or you can't.
Furthermore, imho of course, but the exact measurement in the market of anything is doomed to a 50/50 spread. You need some assumptions in the model, although they may be built on something zigzag-like......
............. What kind of people?! ..........
What kind of people, if you spit in the face, they come to fight)))))))))))))
I've been told above - it's a bit long to explain...
I'm trying the trend - I don't know whether to laugh or cry, that's a good point
You can also build a system on a zigzag.
So can many other things.
The main problem is stability outside the optimization period.
This thread is full of pages and you're digging in all the wrong places.
A profitable system in the tester is not the problem, the problem is stability in the real market.
Yeah.
The first win at the beginning, the rest is interesting and not easy.
for example in the eve they need to go up, but they are waiting for something to happen, i gave a prediction somewhere on formu, it will happen anyway ;))))
The main thing is not to give in no matter how much they bullshit me.
the ultimate goal of the kotir is known, that's what Formulae is all about.
I do not want to call the doll on a trivial matter. I don't want to call a doll on a Friday.
Give the formula to Sank.
No, Master. I don't need any more formulas. My Grail bid is cancelled.
Is that so? It hasn't even been a month yet.