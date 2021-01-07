From theory to practice - page 1603

aleger:

No need to be offended and removed, on the contrary, we need (as suggested earlier) to bunch up, communicate and search and find the right solution.

made your chip, the pilot version

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

And what is the trick to sell every couple of points and take profit on some orders above the selling price?

 
Evgeniy Chumakov:


This is the reason of the drawback of this system: To sell every couple of points and to take the profit from some orders above the selling price.

No TR

I would like to see a specialist of this system as a mentor

cause there's a lot of noise out of nothing so far.

let's see what happens with this tc.

criticism is welcome.

including throwing tomatoes:


 
Renat Akhtyamov:

And how do you see this variant?

 
aleger:

And how do you see this option?

on the profile
 
Renat Akhtyamov:

I'll get it out in monitoring, are you kidding me?

Give the formula to Sanka.

 
Renat Akhtyamov:
Cool... Laugh or cry?

 
aleger:

Cool... Laugh or cry?

It's not enough to laugh, it's not enough to laugh.

I was wondering - the zig is slowing down like crazy

how to trade him?

I was purposely opening trades while there is a sell signal

and he flipped to buy, but the train had already left

What's the point of zig-zag trading I don't understand?
 
Renat Akhtyamov:

Simple as that. Both manually and with an advisor. Do you have Skype?

 
aleger:

No, just private.
