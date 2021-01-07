From theory to practice - page 1611
cool!)
That's a lot of counting to do))
I made it easy:
I have two types of lots.
one lot is reopened when the price goes up and opened when the price goes down
i.e. upwards i have for example SL SELL and TP BUY and downwards only SL BUY. i also have one lot that maximalizes to the top and when the price goes backwards i have only one out of two orders left - sell at the top.
downwards the opposite lot works on the same principle.
I don't know how to do that...)
But you can put a breaker instead of the SL. Wait for a reversal and open a new one.
You can do it, but it will be a grid following the trend. But practice shows that such a grid does not work with respect to a trend... the flat is bigger anyway, and since we are actually protected from an infinite rise/fall of the price, such a grid against the trend is best... probably)
i will do it and see how it works in reality)
You can do it, but then it would be a grid following the trend... But as practice shows such grids do not work along the trend ... the flat is bigger anyway, and since we are protected against infinite rise / fall of the price, such a grid against the trend is the best ... probably)
Again it all depends on the recognition of a trend-flat. If I don't understand this base all my efforts will be in vain.
No...the point is that we don't need to recognize anything - opening/re-opening a position will do everything for us
reopen - will show tops / bottoms
Opening - will show a bounce from a peak or a rise from a trough)
this is essentially the same grid only each individual order is adapted to the market by lots, instead of a simple opening at a certain distance.
But MT5 genetics already after 20-30 minutes starts giving options with drawdown less than 15%, I haven't started a full genetics test yet, but writes that about 3.5 hours test on M1 for a year, in the first version, though it was 12 hours... but kinda working on code optimisation;)
and where is the guarantee that in the future, not on history, everything will work as well?
test year, forward year
about the guarantee... well left out of all the books only Max Gunter:
Basic Axiom No. 1. About risk.
Basic axiom no. 2. On greed.
Auxiliary axiom number 3. Decide in advance what profit you want to make on a trade, and once you have it, immediately close the position.
Basic axiom №3. Hope.
Auxiliary axiom #4. Treat small losses calmly, as if they were inevitable. Be prepared for the fact that you will have to go through several such losses on your way to major success.
Basic Axiom 4. About predictions.
Basic Axiom Five. About models.
Supporting axiom #5. Beware of the trap of historical parallels.
Auxiliary axiom No. 6. Beware of the illusion of repeating figures.
Auxiliary axiom No. 7. Beware of the delusion of the existence of correlation and causation.
Basic axiom No. 6. On Mobility.
Auxiliary axiom No. 9. Do not allow yourself to be trapped by feelings of attachment and nostalgia.
Auxiliary axiom No. 10. Never hesitate to part with your assets if a more attractive alternative appears.
Auxiliary axiom #11. Never confuse intuition with hope.
.....
You read a lot.
And you take a long time to optimise. A year on the m1 with nothing to do?
I suspect you approached me? - I will decide for myself when, how much and with whom... to read, or not to read, how and what to do
in general, i do not need this advice at all )))
But instead of the SL, you can put a punching bag. Wait for a reversal and open a new one.
Hmm... You were right the breaker works better than a pullback...
It's a kind of chiromancy with good protection against flat... Each order should be adapted to market movements...But still not the same... Works probably not reliable enough...
all under research ;)
Well, I've been down this road, it's true it was a long time ago - the principles are different, I wrote - I do not know and no one knows on what principle the price builds the chart, so why do you assume that the TS that you have invented will work? - what are the signals?
imho, price doesn't really care if your stoploss is triggered or not