From theory to practice - page 1602
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Try this "ready-made" indicator in your EA )
That's what I used in the EA, just the web version.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/221552/page1411#comment_12510503
I used it in my EA, only the web version.
This is not an indicator, but the API of the website, the answer to which needs to be parsed and the numbers counted again. but to test it on history?
However, I have to hand it to you, they have more functionality and the indicators are of high quality.
Come on, Renat, we saw your formula on the monitor)
.....
I'll get it out in monitoring, are you kidding me?
MM ? - Don't fill your head with ideas about a 30 year old market, it's been running on automatic for a long time now.
This is how MM works (now the chart looks different, right?):
This is not an indicator, but the API of the site, the answer to which should be parsed and the numbers counted again.
I have to give them credit though, they have more functionality and the indicators are quite good quality.
Well, you can see in the code, yes, parsing the site.
There is no problem. I wrote it on MT5.
I have no problems with it.
I don't know mt4. I simply unloaded indicator data from mt4 and fed it to the neural network.
Neuronet said it is slag. I agree)
I'll get it out in monitoring, are you kidding me?
MM? - You don't have to fill your head with ideas about the market 30 years ago, everything has been running on autopilot for a long time now.
here's how MM works (the chart looks different now, doesn't it?) :
You can do whatever you want with the chart, as long as you get the point (Renco, Renge, X's, Z's, indicators, custom symbols).
You can draw anything on the price
Here's an artist
https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/4566
The chart looks different, doesn't it?)))
I'll throw in some practice. In real life, of course...
Bam:
+10% today and don't worry about it.
The trend is traded by insiders
Renat, put two opposites on the screen: trend and trend reversal signals, and you won't need an insider. Only insights will come in handy))
Renat, put two opposites on the screen: trend and trend reversal signals, and you won't need an insider. Only insights will come in handy))
Yeah, I'm already dabbling.
;)
I hit the music).
And today's min eur will update...
Vova is sleeping in the shadow of the Grail, he doesn't care about some eureka.
Actually, it's a shame. Judging by the polls, everyone here is a happy co-owner of the Grail and they all lie next to Vova, occasionally huffing and puffing on the Holy Cup... However, no one wants to share. It is not very Christian. They trampled the revolutionary Che's fiery heart... What kind of people?!
We have to scrape cash from the market ourselves, right down to the last squeak.