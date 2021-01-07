From theory to practice - page 1610
He's already had his luck. Now it's the stubborn rake phase. Circus.)
What do you know about my walks, a man who can only giggle and peddle Hearst formulas? Your help for the suffering =0 in this forum. Bass has contributed more to the market research craze of the commoners. At least for that - bow and respect to him, despite his love of potatoes. There's nothing to talk to you about, alas... even though you have a degree in physics. Is that how they teach you to sit like a cockroach and giggle?! What university is that? I'm going to write a fucking complaint to the university to get people like you kicked out of there.
this system "looks for" a pullback point with orders.
and this system works for both a trend and a flat at the same time.
The testing period is the same
I think it is obvious to the naked eye that it makes no sense to work only on a flat or trend.
Even if there is a profit on the upper chart, it is nothing more than a fluke in half a year, if there is a strong trend such as in 2014 on EURUSD, there will be losses.
So, if you trade either with a trend or with a flat, then you can be sure that whatever you do, the probability is below 50%.
For example, if you trade in a flat, your profits will in any case be eaten by a five-minute candle 1000-2000 pips high,
And if you trade with a trend, then all that you earned on the trend will lose on the flat, sooner or later - it's just a matter of time, because the market fluctuations are much more than rectilinear movements.
But working both on trend and flat at the same time, the probability of winning grows by two times ... Up to 70-80% if your robot can work both on trend and flat and make profit there and then. It looks like a tug of war, but on one side there is the flat, and on the other side the trend is more exact.
If you start losing on the flat, you will inevitably gain on the trend with this system, and vice versa. I think this is the direction we should all move in.
The statistics is cruel to those who go against it, or even worse, don't know what it is.
The thing is that I have created such order systems, which catch the biggest possible profit both on the flat and on the trend.
That is the same if you would clearly open on a pullback at the top or trough +- 50 pips, or catch the trend in time and take everything possible on the trend.
Individually, these systems either do not bring much profit (trading on the flat), or are completely lost on market fluctuations (trading on the trend).
So, no matter what you create you will anyway run into the same invisible barrier that I ran into. And you will still have to come up with the same solution I came up with.
Well, you may either use signals of any indicators or trade at great risk of losing your profit at any moment of time.
It is up to you to decide.
I will only say that even such a system carries a risk of partial loss of the deposit.
Partial, but not complete as with grids.
For such a system it is enough for the flat or trend to be clearly defined and it does not matter where the price will go, as long as it will go somewhere.
I think if I haven't written a ready-made grail, I have at least approached it as close as possible...
I feel sorry for you, uncle. You believe that?
I feel sorry for you, Uncle. Do you believe me?
No.
I don't even know how to explain.... in short, the problem is in the problem's formulation
I have now set the task to move the orders by different trajectories in order to bring them closer to the price, here are 10 orders and each one moves by its own trajectory, i.e. the task should look like this
And in this statement of the task, the discovered TS may be tested on the forward market as well, here
.... The only thing I think is that it is not correct to separate the forward and test in this task formulation by a certain date (test for 2019, forward for 2018 or test for 2018, forward for 2019) - the objective is to set orders by chart, right? - so the forward/test should work both ways!
;)
i.e. you also started to trade in both directions at once?)
but then you need to create a "shift in balance" of sell/buy lots, right?
or did you make a dynamic grid?I take it you also started "catching" with warrants ... more precisely with locks tops and troughs?)
Gentlemen!
For those who are hungry for communication in private, I will answer in one piece - I do not like to communicate one-on-one and suffer, sighing and wiggling my moustache. I only communicate as a last resort - when the person can't make sense of something, provides basic data and asks for help. Only if I am interested in the task, do I join in.
Secret suffering, on the other hand, is foreign to me. Only open communication is interesting to me.
I finished my TS, the test deals on real account last week gave positive results, and in October I'll continue my battle with the market. At the moment I'm getting my fill of cash and together with my father-in-law we are trying to figure out how we will spend it. He dictates and I write in my notebook...
what do you need to catch a profit? you need to place an order and close it either at stop or at take - no more and no less!
how to bring the chart closest to the trading strategy?... IMHO - let's assume the order trajectory is a segment equal to TP or SL, and the segment is directed.
If you're going to use these terms you have to search for a solution, while this forum nonsense... lock, flat, trend... imho, we've been discussing it for years, so what's up?
;)
it reminds me of the flip-flop strategy...
you also close orders in a certain sequence...
but you didn't have SL/TP in the pictures...i guess)
so the grid is correct?
it would be interesting to see how your robot manages each order individually... that must have been pretty hard to implement ... right?)
There are doubts about the very possibility of receiving cash in the place where you usually try to do it http://fiboforex-obman.com/.
Why are you upsetting Sasha? Impatiently, he waits for the market to open. And then bang!
Must be fate. He had a premonition. Asked for healing books.
get out of your head what you read on the forums )))) - There are no reversals, there is a search path for multiple orders, each order has its own formula, I haven't figured out what the genetics of MT5 find, but if the forward test passes, it means there's something there ;)
all of these orders have OR TP OR SP - it's easier to search for parameters (less total amount), also there is logic - we set OR specific order with a fixed loss OR with a fixed profit - closing is still total profit, set min/max - i will have to redo it, i will do it in pips... it's a lot of work, I rewrite a lot of code to make it work faster.... plans so to speak
ZS: here, the principle as the painters draw with a pencil (I'm not able to draw at all) - do a lot of small strokes to get close to the curve - and here, these "curves" are sought through several formulas, but the goal is to get close to the image - to chart.... thought it would be another toy, but somehow it works, but at least works in the tester - tests at M1, you can also use ticks, will work tested
cool!)
i mean, how much you need to recalculate it)))
i did it easier:
I have two types of locks.
One lot is reopened when the price goes up and is opened when the price goes down
i.e. upwards i have for example SL SELL and TP BUY and downwards only SL BUY. i also have one lot that maximalizes to the top and when the price goes backwards i have only one out of two orders left - sell at the top.
downwards the opposite lot works on the same principle.
I don't know how to do that...)