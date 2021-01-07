From theory to practice - page 1605

Alexander_K:

No, Master. I don't need any more formulas. My Grail purchase request is cancelled.

To the factory? (smiley face)

 
transcendreamer:

to the factory? (smiley face)

Ordinary quite,
¶¶ Just an ordinary story ¶¶
The story...

The forex will either punish you harshly or lure you with candy).

 
Martin Cheguevara:

Orders and stops with takeoffs should be both an analyzer of price movements and an immediate executor of these signals.

In this case, the system is always guaranteed to catch reversals with an accuracy of 50 points.

Here's a clue for you)

now there's nothing and nobody will understand

they've been floating around ....

they've been floating around, but where's the equa?

Draw the green one, not the blue one.

:)

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

There's no way anyone's going to understand a fucking thing now.

they swam there already....

they've been floating, but where's the equa???

draw the green one, not the blue one

:)

And there's a green one, too, if you look closely)
 
Martin Cheguevara:

Orders and stops with takeoffs should be both an analyzer of price movements and an immediate executor of these signals.

In this case, the system is always guaranteed to catch reversals with an accuracy of 50 points.)

Here is a tip for you)

That is, if this system did not make a profit, it would be impossible to take it.

And it would not be so beautiful with a fixed lot? :D

When are you going to grow up and realize that martingale does not give an advantage, it is not a system, it is not a grail... it only gives a delay to a complete and unfortunate loss.

 
Макс:

When are you going to grow up and realise that martingale does not offer an advantage

Martin is a religion, appealing to maths is useless)
 
Alexander_K:

No, Master. I don't need any more formulas. My Grail bid is cancelled.

What a fickle man you are.)
 
Martin Cheguevara:




how awful! )

 
Martin Cheguevara:

Here's another "horror" for you)))

be horrified at your pleasure))

The first horror is better.

 

Trading is a terrible business.

Even in a factory it's not as awful.

