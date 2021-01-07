From theory to practice - page 1605
No, Master. I don't need any more formulas. My Grail purchase request is cancelled.
To the factory? (smiley face)
Ordinary quite,
¶¶ Just an ordinary story ¶¶
The story...
The forex will either punish you harshly or lure you with candy).
Orders and stops with takeoffs should be both an analyzer of price movements and an immediate executor of these signals.
In this case, the system is always guaranteed to catch reversals with an accuracy of 50 points.
Here's a clue for you)
now there's nothing and nobody will understand
they've been floating around ....
Draw the green one, not the blue one.
There's no way anyone's going to understand a fucking thing now.
they swam there already....
Orders and stops with takeoffs should be both an analyzer of price movements and an immediate executor of these signals.
That is, if this system did not make a profit, it would be impossible to take it.
And it would not be so beautiful with a fixed lot? :D
When are you going to grow up and realize that martingale does not give an advantage, it is not a system, it is not a grail... it only gives a delay to a complete and unfortunate loss.
When are you going to grow up and realise that martingale does not offer an advantage
No, Master. I don't need any more formulas. My Grail bid is cancelled.
how awful! )
Here's another "horror" for you)))be horrified at your pleasure))
The first horror is better.
Trading is a terrible business.
Even in a factory it's not as awful.