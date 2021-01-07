From theory to practice - page 1595

New comment
 
Renat Akhtyamov:

Is there a crossing of the indicator lines?

An indicator can show what was.

The news can tell us what is coming.

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

the signal from the indicator?

I would say it has to be done in a comprehensive way.

 
Uladzimir Izerski:

I would say it has to be done comprehensively.

And comprehensively is to go to the nearest factory.

 
Floodomania
 
danminin:
Floodomania

If there is no information, no one will answer.

If there is a word, not even a phrase, "fludomania", then the public has read something and come to a conclusion.

 
Difficult to say difficult but possible. Have a good night's trading, everyone.
 
Uladzimir Izerski:
Difficult to say difficult but possible. Have a good night's trading, everyone.

Where to trade? Or we don't tell anyone that the eu will update
(Today we do not tell anyone?)))

 
Vizard_:

Where to trade? Or we don't tell anyone that the Evra's
today without telling anyone?)))

I've hit the music).

My forehead hurts. I'm hitting the music.

What's on the market? Round level's holding steady.

We'll see tomorrow. It's like this now.

49h

 
Martin Cheguevara:


Poor, poor Comrade Che... Revolution or death... Same as 50 years ago. But they will surrender like they did in Bolivia, they will surrender.

 
Alexander_K:

Poor, poor Comrade Che... Revolution or death... Same as 50 years ago. But they will surrender like they did in Bolivia, they will surrender.

Sash, look what a useful chip, there's a bell there too:

https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/2742

Статистические распределения в MQL5 - берем лучшее из R и делаем быстрее
Статистические распределения в MQL5 - берем лучшее из R и делаем быстрее
  • www.mql5.com
Рассмотрим функции для работы с основными статистическими распределениями, реализованными в языке R. Это распределения Коши, Вейбулла, нормальное, логнормальное, логистическое, экспоненциальное, равномерное, гамма-распределение, центральное и нецентральные распределения Бета, хи-квадрат, F-распределения Фишера, t-распределения Стьюдента, а...
1...158815891590159115921593159415951596159715981599160016011602...1981
New comment