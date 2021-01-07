From theory to practice - page 1422
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Started testing on the story... Tough.... The main problem is to isolate from Ducas archives exactly the quote stream I need...
Let me remind you the charts for random process of Laplace motion type:
The charts for the GBPUSD pair from 01.12.2018 to 31.01.2019 look like this:
However!!!
But, the profits on the test are there and it gives some confidence.
However!!!
But, the profits on the test are there and it gives some confidence.
In addition to this post:
there is at least 1 other way to overcome random process and it is described in this thread.
Take Laplace motion and look:
We see:
The top chart is a desperate fight against a random process with MA and a channel around it. The result is strictly +0% profit, h.p.
Lower chart - a random process is bluntly outplayed using Koldun's algorithm (by the way - where is he? Is he alive? I'm worried about something...).
The problem is that real BP isn't exactly Laplace motion, it's a bit more complicated...
So, if dull-witted sufferers would learn to reduce real BP to a random process, or use indicators to separate trendy, deterministic movements, then there would be no problem... ....
Alas, on this forum, only the blindfolded stare into the monitor screen and suffer from dibilism. Ugh...
It's long been clear to everyone that stupid plus Laplace equals grail. You haven't gotten the telegram yet. That the neck is long and the pockets are deep is also a grail.
As far as I understand in this system, such a method can be called - from a cannon to a sparrow.(
Apart from calculating profits (which is all the people here know how to do, they are not smart enough to do more), it is obvious that real market BP is very close to a random process and modelling it with coins, Laplace motion, etc. is very tentative. is very, very arbitrary.
Started testing on the story... Tough.... The main problem is to isolate from Ducas archives exactly the quote stream I need...
Let me remind you the charts for random process of Laplace motion type:
The charts for the GBPUSD pair from 01.12.2018 to 31.01.2019 look like this:
However!!!
But, the profits on the test are there and it gives some confidence.
Obviously, real market BP has very little to do with a random process.
Apart from calculating profits (which is all the people here know how to do, they are not smart enough to do more), it is obvious that real market BP is very close to a random process and modelling it with coins, Laplace motion, etc. is very tentative. is very, very conditional.
OK, no offence taken.
Do you consider fundamental news, rumours, forecasts in the TS?
))))
on 10K is it possible to start a business? take a pencil and calculate the payback on any small business, i.e. the exit to net zero
Igor, it's exactly the same in business.
Analysis is done, that is, take two business plans with the same income for the same period and evaluated the amount invested, the capital.
So, the lower the investment, the less you will lose if something goes wrong.
It is easier to rebuild a business with less investment.
This is the profitability of the business = income/capital
Why do you and Koldun have different blue and red lines?
I don't know. He has, if you look closely, a number of pullback trades, rather than 1, when he goes over the lines. I don't rule out that he uses martingale in these situations, which is why I got interested in this tactic.
I don't know. He has, if you look closely, a number of pullback trades, rather than 1, when he goes over the lines. I don't rule out that he's using martingale in these situations, which is why I'm interested in this tactic.
It's not a martini as there is no concept of a grid step, nor is there a concept of a grid.