From theory to practice - page 1416
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Renate, what's wrong with you? You've corrected your post three times. Can't you think straight?
The heat...The blood is getting thick, so it's having a hard time pushing through the copulators of the brain.
Renat, what's wrong with you? You've corrected your post three times... Can't you formulate your thoughts straight away?
if you've read the sentence I deleted, use it.
it's not written for everyone, no one can make money
;)
if you've read the sentence I deleted, use it.
it's not written for everyone, you can't make money for everyone
;)
Is this the message? Or don't you remember.... How do you make money from it?
I asked you for an algorithm - what did you tell me?
Explore it, that's what it's for.
Do you guys even realize that your smiley faces are not always appropriate? Not retards ....
They gave up because they did not study periods (cycles) in the market, which Gunn paid huge attention to and was absolutely right about. Not to mention autocorrelation and entropy studies...
I suspect that those who use Warlock's algorithm on certain periods of the market, yes + the discontinuity indicator, are just keeping their mouths shut and cutting their cash.
if you've read the sentence I deleted, use
I don't understand from that sentence how without using + - * / you can calculate something?
That's probably why I deleted that message, because I didn't understand what I was saying.
I don't understand from that sentence how without using + - * / you can calculate something?
Apparently that's why I deleted that message, because I didn't understand it myself.
That's it, that's the Formulae.
Once again, look with your eyes and the formulae will finally be on your paper
;)
What about me? I was passing by and saw this algorithm... Comrade Che used it for six months and got +5% per month.
I don't really care about this algorithm, but as long as we are talking about beating SB, it's worth noting. However, the market is not exactly SB, I keep telling you that.
It's not the SB, it's not even close.
the stats give a result of 5%, they do
but this is not trading, but flea fishing, endless protection from losses arising from the resulting error in the statistical distribution of any kind, cast in its tails
the actual volume distribution on FX is as follows (e.g., selling, buying - mirroring the 253rd calculation, to the right), with 253 being where the price is at the moment:
The calculations are made from right to left. That is, the whole point of winning this game is not,
for example
the system is losing, we want to invert, i.e. there was a signal to buy, we will trade sell
no, that's not the point.
the point is in the flip of the volume, i.e. the distribution tail should be done in the beginning and we should drag the 253rd point to 0 and 0 to 253rd.
The exact same calculation is done at SME. It takes 275 points up and down from the current price (EUR-bucks is concerned)
The tail is in the middle.
Visually, it is a bowl, which is called a GRAAL.
this is it, the Formulae.
I'll say it again - look with your eyes and the formulae will finally be on your paper
;)
And I'm looking with my eyes, why would anyone do anything else?
But I don't want to try to decipher the riddles.
As the masters who passed away used to say - "test hypotheses on the SB and you will be happy",Although in the case of a Martin, you don't need it, all I need is to drain a couple of $100 depots and intuitively understand that something is wrong, and then study some smart books, write a bit of code and understand that none of the "earnings" is out of the question, the profit / risk ratio doesn't change positively, it's the opposite, we buy a linear profit for exponential risk, horror, guaranteed loss, but very handy for drawing a very beautiful equity on the history. Although many traders understand this, they cannot give up the "Iuddomaniacal Approach", when equity grows for a certain period of time in a straight line, it raises my self-esteem and I believe it cannot be accidental. Eh guys guys...
If used correctly (limited number of orders in the market, good entry signal and closing losses at 10% level), EAs using martin may successfully work for years (tested by me in practice). If we use averaging, we essentially replace one order with several, and their total lot is calculated on the basis of maximum acceptable risk. In this case the entering price for the aggregate position will be better than in the variant when we enter with one order at the level of the initial order with the lot equal to the aggregate lot of all orders of the variant with averaging. If the entry was wrong, the averaging with increasing lot size allows us to close with profit in most cases, and we lose 10% only in the case of a flat trend, which happens quite rarely. This 10% is more than compensated for by the profit made at other times.
By the way, equity does not necessarily grow in a straight line as the deposit growth is accompanied by periodic increases in the steepness of the equity line when reinvesting.
By the way, equity does not necessarily grow in a straight line, by using reinvestment, the steepness of the equity line will periodically increase as the deposit grows.
proportionally to the risk
In other words, if the risk grows exponentially, the equity can grow along the same lines in either direction