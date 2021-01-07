From theory to practice - page 1420
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
What makes you think that the profit in both cases is 10%? Is that what you're doing? Then it's clear why you don't like reinvestment. Profit for closing should be counted in pips. With the same value of pips, the profit with 0.02 lot will be twice as much.
Come on, come on.
whatever.
I just gave up on martins a long time ago.
Come on, come on.
as you like
I just gave up on martins a long time ago.
Well, the profit in either a Martin or a non-Martin should be counted in pips, and not to close the position at the same profit in quid regardless of the lot of the position to be closed.
Well, the profit in either a Martin or a non-Martin should be counted in points, and not close the position at the same profit in quid regardless of the lot of the position to be closed.
I will add - for the following reasons:
if we go below 0.03, the martin already has a loss, which then starts to build up equally
if it is higher than 0.03, a Martin will have a smaller profit
that is why martin has a higher risk of loss than an adequate one-order trade
and brings 5 times less profit at the same riskFor example, some people consider this trading to be waiting it out, while others call it a normal approach
I'll add - for the following reasons:
if we go below 0.03, the martin already has a loss, which will start to build up equally
if higher, 0.03 will have more profit
Enough said, I hope our conversation is useful to someone).
Enough said, I hope our conversation will be useful to someone).
perfect your thechanalysis while the martini rolls on
;)
Martin, anti-martin, constant lot - all bullshit.
I don't think so...
On the contrary, I believe that if you combine the Warlock indicator and martingale in one TS, the output will be the Holy Grail.
I don't know how to work, but just lie on a sofa in alcoholic nirvana and don't know how to do anything.
Or (I am frightened by this conjecture!), on the contrary, they understand everything, make a fortune, and are just fooling around here.
Otherwise, how else to explain that out of 1421 pages, only 5 pages are devoted to real market research here, while in the MoD thread there are at most 10 pages?
Or (I shudder at this conjecture!), on the contrary, everyone understands, is cutting cash, and is just messing around here.
I don't think so...
On the contrary, I believe that if you combine the Warlock indicator and martingale in one TS, the output will be the Holy Grail.
I don't know how to work, but just lie on a sofa in alcoholic nirvana and don't know how to do anything.
Or (I am frightened by this conjecture!), on the contrary, they understand everything, make a fortune, and are just fooling around here.
Otherwise, how else to explain that out of 1421 pages, only 5 pages are devoted to real market research here, while in the MoD thread there are at most 10 pages?
I understood only from your recent messages that you haven't tested your system on history. Do you know what it means to me, a man tortured by the market? You can guess it in one try.)