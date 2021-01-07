From theory to practice - page 1424
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To make it clearer and more concise.
The price of a financial instrument depends on many factors.
1. The demand for the currency.
2. Forecast of demand for the currency.
3. The persuasion of the heads of the Central Bank.
Volodya, it is only when the very first price is set that currency is thrown into the market
The next step is for the traders to make the price, with the banks selling to them, or buying from them, with a spread, of course.
Shiryaev A. N. Н. Probability-1, Probability-2 // Moscow, ICNMO. - 2007.
https://ru.wikipedia.org/wiki/Задача_о_разорении_игрока
How to deal with it ?
1. Take a roulette wheel, either with one 0 or two and understand that it is not only red and white.
2. Find a relatively honest roulette supplier who generates a "before" game sequence (in order to control cheating).
3. If you want, you can recalculate the maths.
Volodya, it is only when the very first price is set when the currency is thrown on the market
Next, the price is made by the traders, with the banks selling to them, or buying from them, with a spread, of course.
The price can fluctuate on trust in the source of the information.
But it is dependent. And it will obey.
The price may fluctuate on the credibility of the source of the information.
But it is dependent. And it will obey.
I don't argue, the only question is - who reads it and who posts it?
and still the purchase:
I made the damn line not slow down!
mistake 3 has been found.
;)
I don't argue, the only question is - who reads and who posts this information?
There are many sources.
Some are published earlier and others later.
Some are based on rumours, others on possible facts, others on facts but distorted to fit the conditions.
One has to assess as a specialist.
It is a constant monitoring.
No one bothers with it.
How can there be a positive result?
There are many sources.
Some are published earlier and others later.
Some are based on rumours, others on possible facts, others on facts but distorted to fit the conditions.
One has to assess as a specialist.
It is a constant monitoring.
No one bothers with it.
Where can a positive result come from?
Right, there are many sources and factors that encourage buyers and sellers.
but the price will eat everything up and it's on the screen
so is it worth the hassle of reading?
no argument, the only question is - who reads it and who posts it?
and still the purchase:
I made the damn line not slow down!
3rd mistake found.
;)
The price moves the foundation. TA will adjust to any conditions.
This is the most successful entry.
The price is driven by the foundation. TA will adjust to any conditions.
This is the best entry point.
Oh, don't talk about the foundation, it really sucks ;)Do you think that the interest rate can influence the behaviour of some crazy trader, it's not like he's carrying money to a bank at interest ;)
right, ...
so why bother reading?
It's worth it.
And it is.
Not everyone can make sense of it.
...
Oh, don't talk about the foundation, it really sucks ;)
Nah.
Renat.
This is the depth of market knowledge.