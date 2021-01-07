From theory to practice - page 1429

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Renat Akhtyamov:

come on

there is an economic calendar and it is already built into MT5

You just need to search the code base or order it from a freelancer

digging, but I can't find

 
Vladimir Kononenko:

digging, but I can't find it

if you just want a news indicator, you don't need to look for one

just display

read the description of MT5, it's there

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

come on

There is an economic calendar for this task and it is already built into MT5

You just have to dig into the code base or order it from freelancers.

The level of skill here is weak for this kind of work.

Data correlation is the key.

And this is a time consuming process. Not even a small team can do it.

Ready-made data from the tape is nothing.

Other factors are important which are not published in the MT5 news feed.

 
Uladzimir Izerski:

The level of skill here is weak for this kind of work.

Interconnecting data is key.

And this is a time-consuming process. Not even a small team can do it.

Ready-made data is nothing.

There are other factors that are not published in the MT5 news feed.

Well

You underestimate the work of programmers, clearly

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

Well

You underestimate the work of programmers, clearly

A programmer is a cog in a complex system.

The cog must be reliable so that the system does not collapse.

A screw can't be the ultimate truth.
 
Uladzimir Izerski:

The programmer is a cog in a complex system.

The cog must be reliable so that the system does not collapse.

The cog cannot be the final authority.
then write the software yourself
 
Renat Akhtyamov:
Then you have to write the program yourself.

Of course it's better to write it yourself than to ask someone else to do it for you.

But....

not everyone has the ability to master programming techniques

And if you don't have the ability to program, it's likely that other qualities may be blunted. For example, event analysis.

 
Uladzimir Izerski:

Of course it's better to write it yourself than to ask someone else to do it for you.

But....

not everyone has the ability to master programming techniques

And if you don't have the ability to program, it's likely that other qualities may be blunted. Like analyzing events.

There are times when one has the ability to program.

But...

...other qualities are still "blunted."

;)

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

there are times when there is an aptitude for programming

But...

still "blunted by other qualities".

;)

That's what a real programmer is.

 
Uladzimir Izerski:

This is the real programmer.

So, the conclusion (from your words):

either programmers or non-programmers cannot trade in financial markets

;)

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