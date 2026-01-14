Discussion of article "Payments and payment methods" - page 188

New comment
 
yangfy #:
Why does it say my card is invalid? I have a Merchants Bank credit card.
A credit card.
Try a debit card
 
Try using a card from a different region. For example cards offered by most Asian Banks works very well. 
 
Does anyone from Brazil know how to withdraw money from the account? If you're using a credit card, which one? I need to withdraw a sum for a service I've had and I can't do it.
 

The users from Russian forum reported that Webmoney works now for withdrawal:

----------------

for information

 
Thomaz Diogo Cimim #:
Does anyone from Brazil know how to withdraw money from the account? If you're using a credit card, which one? I need to withdraw a sum for a service I've had and I can't do it.

I used my Pagbank Visa card and the withdrawal cleared but it took a long time to clear. It seems that Pagbank takes time to clear international payments. If you don't mind to wait a few days then try it. 

 
Sergey Golubev #:

The users from Russian forum reported that Webmoney works now for withdrawal:


----------------

for information

Thank you, please is it possible to withdraw directly in WMT wallet, instead of WMZ?
 
Ifeanyi Paul Ezendukaku #:
Thank you, please is it possible to withdraw directly in WMT wallet, instead of WMZ?
No idea.
I know that it is in WMT wallet for Russians (only) because the Webmoney (especially about WMZ; because it is EU payment system) was banned in the country (by Russian Central Bank).
So, I think - it is different from one country to an other one.

You may ask to the service desk about it.
 
Miguel Angel Vico Alba #:
Hi everyone,

I’ve seen a lot of confusion and frustration from users in different countries about why certain payment methods aren’t available on MQL5.com, why card withdrawals fail in many regions, or why bank withdrawals have such a high minimum. So I thought I’d share a personal perspective, based on experience and publicly available information. This is not official in any way, and I’m not trying to defend MetaQuotes. I’m just trying to shed some light on things that many users may not be aware of.

This isn’t just a problem in the US. People from Kenya, India, Argentina, South Africa and many other countries are affected by the same limitations. And often the reason doesn’t lie entirely with MetaQuotes, but with local laws, financial systems and payment networks.

Why isn’t PayPal supported?

Many users have asked for PayPal, but using it would create several serious challenges for a platform like MQL5:

  • PayPal allows buyers to reverse payments (chargebacks) even long after a transaction. This is risky for digital products that can’t be returned.
  • PayPal has a history of freezing funds without notice when it detects what it sees as irregular activity.
  • The fees are high, especially for cross-border transactions.
  • MetaQuotes manages its own internal payment system, and using PayPal would limit their ability to control disputes and account issues directly.
  • Certain trading-related services, such as signal subscriptions, may violate PayPal’s Acceptable Use Policy.

In short, PayPal just doesn’t fit well with how MetaQuotes operates.

Why can’t users in some countries withdraw to their Visa or Mastercard?

This is a common issue not only in the US, but also in places like Kenya, Argentina, India and others. Here are the main reasons:
  • Some countries have regulations that make it difficult or even illegal for residents to receive international payouts to local cards.
  • In the US and a few other regions, personal Visa/Mastercard accounts often don’t allow inbound payments from foreign companies. In the US, this is governed by the Bank Secrecy Act, and any company wanting to send funds to US-based cards must register as a money transmitter with FinCEN (Financial Crimes Enforcement Network).
  • MetaQuotes is not registered with FinCEN. That doesn’t mean they’re doing anything wrong, it simply means they haven’t established a legal entity in the US to operate under US financial law. Doing so would be extremely complex and expensive, and it’s not part of their business model.
  • In many countries, banks or card issuers automatically reject payments from companies linked to trading or investing, sometimes without any clear legal reason.
So even if MetaQuotes wanted to offer card withdrawals everywhere, in many cases they simply can’t.

Why is the minimum amount for a bank transfer $3,000?

This is another frequent complaint, but there are some practical and legal reasons for it:
  • International bank transfers (SWIFT) involve multiple fees, from the sender’s bank, intermediary banks, and the receiving bank. These fees can be substantial, making small withdrawals unprofitable for both the user and the company.
  • MetaQuotes must comply with anti-money laundering (AML) and know your customer (KYC) laws. These include the EU’s Directive 2015/849 and FATF recommendations that apply globally. One way to reduce risk is by avoiding large volumes of low-value transactions.
  • Processing many small transfers adds significant administrative overhead.
  • Setting a higher threshold helps ensure users withdraw in a more deliberate and efficient way.
Final note

Again, this isn’t meant to excuse anything. There are definitely things MetaQuotes could improve, more flexible withdrawal options, better customer support, and clearer communication. But it’s also true that many of the obstacles users face come from outside the company, national laws, financial regulations, banking policies and the rules of payment networks.

Understanding this doesn’t solve the problem, but it might help some people realize that the situation is more complex than it seems at first glance. That alone can help reduce some of the frustration.

If anyone has more information or corrections to share, I’m happy to read them. The more we understand, the better decisions we can make.

Take care.

Thank you for taking the time to share such a detailed explanation. It really helps clarify why these restrictions exist and how much of it is outside MetaQuotes’ direct control. I’ve been working on MQL5 since 2010 and I truly love the platform and community.

That said, the lack of efficient withdrawal options is becoming a serious issue for many of us who sell products here. Without a reliable way to access our earnings, it’s hard to justify continuing to contribute despite our passion for this ecosystem.

One potential solution could be integrating DeFi or at least allowing deposits and withdrawals via cryptocurrencies. This would bypass many of the banking limitations and offer a secure, fast, and global alternative. Additionally, even if PayPal isn’t feasible for deposits, adding it as a withdrawal-only option could make a huge difference for many users.

I really hope MQL5 considers expanding the withdrawal methods soon. The platform has so much potential, and with better payment options, it would keep long-time contributors like me motivated to stay and grow with it.

Thanks again for sharing your insights!

 
I've had the same problem since February or March of this year (it would have been the first time I tried to withdraw), but yesterday, July 28, 2025, I decided to try again, and the withdrawal was instantly transferred to my Banorte debit card in Mexico.
So I think there's hope, or they're already working on the withdrawal issue.
Happy withdrawals :)
 

I got some of my money from my MQ account:) I was able to withdraw 100$! After a couple of seconds after my withdrawing the money from MQ, 100 $, was converted to € by 1$ = 0,86280 = 86,28 €.

And now in the app it says "payment pending" so my account is still zero! I think I'll have to wait until Monday.

I opened the account within 10 minutes yesterday evening with passport, selfie and my Austrian tax number.

I choose a free account (no regular fees) with comes with a free MasterCard. Later I'll see whether I can top-up e.g. my broker account.

What will you pay me to tell you where and how ;)

No I am kidding. The bank is called bunq B.V. and is regulated by the EU and the Netherlands, so up to 100.000 € private money is save in case the bank crashes.

  1. The Austrian FMA () does not show any warnings: https://www.fma.gv.at/en/?s=bunq+B.V.

  2. Bank and account reviews criticize the fact that you only get AI responses.This means that if everything stays normal, everything goes well, but if something goes wrong, it takes a long time and becomes stressful and annoying!

  3. Check and make sure that after opening the account it is set to FREE Bunq, I guess by default a different payment plan with regular costs ist automatically set.
So if you want to take the risk you'll do it on your own - no guarantee from my side, my experience spans 24 hours, the account opening and one payment!
Online Banking Made Easy | Join bunq in 5 Minutes
Online Banking Made Easy | Join bunq in 5 Minutes
  • www.bunq.com
Discover a banking experience that fits your life. bunq offers hassle-free online banking—sign up in just 5 minutes with your phone and ID.
1...181182183184185186187188189190191192193194195...200
New comment