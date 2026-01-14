Discussion of article "Payments and payment methods" - page 188
Why does it say my card is invalid? I have a Merchants Bank credit card.
The users from Russian forum reported that Webmoney works now for withdrawal:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing of trading strategies
How to withdraw money from MQL5.com now?
Aleksandr Makarov , 2025.07.28 12:50Withdrawal to Webmoney has worked! Check it out.
Does anyone from Brazil know how to withdraw money from the account? If you're using a credit card, which one? I need to withdraw a sum for a service I've had and I can't do it.
I used my Pagbank Visa card and the withdrawal cleared but it took a long time to clear. It seems that Pagbank takes time to clear international payments. If you don't mind to wait a few days then try it.
Thank you, please is it possible to withdraw directly in WMT wallet, instead of WMZ?
I know that it is in WMT wallet for Russians (only) because the Webmoney (especially about WMZ; because it is EU payment system) was banned in the country (by Russian Central Bank).
So, I think - it is different from one country to an other one.
You may ask to the service desk about it.
Many users have asked for PayPal, but using it would create several serious challenges for a platform like MQL5:
In short, PayPal just doesn’t fit well with how MetaQuotes operates.
Why can’t users in some countries withdraw to their Visa or Mastercard?
Thank you for taking the time to share such a detailed explanation. It really helps clarify why these restrictions exist and how much of it is outside MetaQuotes’ direct control. I’ve been working on MQL5 since 2010 and I truly love the platform and community.
That said, the lack of efficient withdrawal options is becoming a serious issue for many of us who sell products here. Without a reliable way to access our earnings, it’s hard to justify continuing to contribute despite our passion for this ecosystem.
One potential solution could be integrating DeFi or at least allowing deposits and withdrawals via cryptocurrencies. This would bypass many of the banking limitations and offer a secure, fast, and global alternative. Additionally, even if PayPal isn’t feasible for deposits, adding it as a withdrawal-only option could make a huge difference for many users.
I really hope MQL5 considers expanding the withdrawal methods soon. The platform has so much potential, and with better payment options, it would keep long-time contributors like me motivated to stay and grow with it.
Thanks again for sharing your insights!
I got some of my money from my MQ account:) I was able to withdraw 100$! After a couple of seconds after my withdrawing the money from MQ, 100 $, was converted to € by 1$ = 0,86280 = 86,28 €.
And now in the app it says "payment pending" so my account is still zero! I think I'll have to wait until Monday.
I opened the account within 10 minutes yesterday evening with passport, selfie and my Austrian tax number.
I choose a free account (no regular fees) with comes with a free MasterCard. Later I'll see whether I can top-up e.g. my broker account.
What will you pay me to tell you where and how ;)
No I am kidding. The bank is called bunq B.V. and is regulated by the EU and the Netherlands, so up to 100.000 € private money is save in case the bank crashes.
Bank and account reviews criticize the fact that you only get AI responses.This means that if everything stays normal, everything goes well, but if something goes wrong, it takes a long time and becomes stressful and annoying!