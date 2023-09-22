I will write an advisor free of charge - page 157
The previous one, unfortunately, did not fit. I have looked through the codebase and found almost exactly what I need
https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/10236
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| i`lbeback.mq4 |
//| Copyright ? 2011, AM2 && Tiburond |
//| http://www.forexsystems.biz |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright ? 2011, AM2 && Tiburond"
#property link "http://www.forexsystems.biz"
#define MAGIC 20110406
extern int StopLoss = 1300; //???????? ??????
extern int StartHour = 21; //??? ?????? ????????(???????????? ?????)
extern int Distance = 250; //?????????? ?? ???? ??? ????????? ??????
extern int Step = 50; //??? ????????? ???????
extern int Count = 4; //?????????? ??????????????? ???????
extern int Expiration = 4; //????? ????????? ??????
extern double Lots = 1; //???
extern bool MM = true; //?????????? ???????????????
extern double TSP = 5; //????
extern bool BU = true; //?????????? ?????? ??????? ? ????????? ? ??????? ???
extern int BUHour = 2; //??? ????? ??????? ??????? ??????? ? ?????????
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| expert initialization function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int init()
{
//----
//----
return(0);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| expert deinitialization function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int deinit()
{
//----
//----
return(0);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| expert start function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int start()
{
int b=0,s=0,res;
datetime expiration = TimeCurrent()+3600*Expiration;
double BuyPrice=fND(Open[0]-Distance*Point);
double SellPrice=fND(Open[0]+Distance*Point);
for (int i=OrdersTotal()-1;i>=0;i--)
{
if (OrderSelect(i, SELECT_BY_POS))
{
if (OrderSymbol()!=Symbol() || OrderMagicNumber()!=MAGIC) continue;
if (OrderType()==OP_BUYLIMIT) b++;
if (OrderType()==OP_SELLLIMIT) s++;
}
}
if (Hour()>BUHour && Hour()<StartHour && AllProfit()>0) ClosePositions();
if (Hour()>BUHour && DayOfWeek() == 5) ClosePositions();
if (Hour()==StartHour && b<1 && DayOfWeek() != 5)
for(i=1;i<=Count;i++)
{
{
res=OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_BUYLIMIT,fLots(),fND(Ask-(Distance*Point+i*Step*Point)),3,fND(BuyPrice-StopLoss*Point),fND(Open[0]),"",MAGIC,expiration,Blue);
Sleep(3000);
if(res<0)
{
Print("??????: ",GetLastError());
} else {
RefreshRates();
}
}
}
if (Hour()==StartHour && s<1 && DayOfWeek() != 5)
for(i=1;i<=Count;i++)
{
{
res=OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_SELLLIMIT,fLots(),fND(Bid+(Distance*Point+i*Step*Point)),3,fND(SellPrice+StopLoss*Point),fND(Open[0]),"",MAGIC,expiration,Red );
Sleep(3000);
if(res<0)
{
Print("??????: ",GetLastError());
} else {
RefreshRates();
}
}
}
//----
return(0);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double fND(double d, int n=-1)
{
if (n<0) return(NormalizeDouble(d, Digits));
return(NormalizeDouble(d, n));
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double fLots()
{
double lot=Lots;
double lot_min =MarketInfo( Symbol(), MODE_MINLOT );
double lot_max =MarketInfo( Symbol(), MODE_MAXLOT );
if (MM)
{
double lot_step =MarketInfo( Symbol(), MODE_LOTSTEP );
double lotcost =MarketInfo( Symbol(), MODE_TICKVALUE );
double dollarsPerPip=0.0;
lot = AccountFreeMargin()*TSP/100.0;
dollarsPerPip=lot/StopLoss;
lot=fND(dollarsPerPip/lotcost, 2);
lot=fND(lot/lot_step, 0) * lot_step;
}
if (lot<lot_min) lot=lot_min;
if (lot>lot_max) lot=lot_max;
return(lot);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void ClosePositions()
{
if(BU)
for (int i=OrdersTotal()-1;i>=0;i--)
{
OrderSelect(i, SELECT_BY_POS, MODE_TRADES);
if (OrderSymbol() == Symbol())
{
if (OrderSymbol() == Symbol() && OrderMagicNumber() == MAGIC)
{
if (OrderType() == OP_BUY) OrderClose(OrderTicket(), OrderLots(), Bid, 3, Blue);
if (OrderType() == OP_SELL) OrderClose(OrderTicket(), OrderLots(), Ask, 3, Red);
}
Sleep(1000);
}
}
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double AllProfit()
{
double Profit = 0;
for (int i=OrdersTotal()-1;i>=0;i--)
{
OrderSelect(i, SELECT_BY_POS, MODE_TRADES);
if (OrderSymbol() != Symbol() || OrderMagicNumber() != MAGIC) continue;
if (OrderSymbol() == Symbol() && OrderMagicNumber() == MAGIC)
if (OrderType() == OP_BUY || OrderType() == OP_SELL) Profit += OrderProfit();
}
return (Profit);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Please help me make corrections. This EA does not forcefully close the open orders. I would like that along with the time of setting limits we could also set the time of their forced closing.
We need TP and trall to optimize them. A trall, so that all limits would be closed in a small way but collect nightly noise.
Introduced order deletion, timing, setting stops and trawl (taken here https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/32662, same explanation there).
How do you find out the id
Do you write EAs for a fee and without discussion on the forum?
Paid writing service Freelance. Follow the link and read the reference material.
Hello, please help.
I need an EA that will look for and show situations on the chart as on the screenshots.
The calculations use a normal SAR parabolic and a normallinear regression channel.
the desired formation.
I would be very grateful. I can share the entries.
I would be very grateful. I can share the inputs.
Why make fun of ParabolicSAR - it shows the inputs and outputs perfectly as it is.