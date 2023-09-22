I will write an advisor free of charge - page 163
You have installed EAs on the charts and you set this one on a separate (different) chart
In the settings set the amount of loss, when this amount is reached - press Ctrl+E (allows or disables algotrading)
Thanks for the answer. But I couldn't get the damn thing to work.
Try this code - when you install this EA on the chart - check all the boxes in the settings.
When it reaches minus (- 1rub) the function should work and this EA will be deleted and the signal will sound.
Do you have a WinUser32.mqh file in this Include folder ???
137 Matrix, thank you very much. Stop Avto.mq4 works. The only thing I do not quite understand is when it triggers and when it does not. I have tested it but still do not understand whether I should first set it and then enable auto-trading or vice versa. But I have understood one thing: if I first set it, then disable it and enable autotrading manually, it will work 100%. Thank you.
It is triggered when you set the loss amount. It can either switch it on or off. If you manually press Ctrl+E, it turns auto-trading on, if you press it again, it turns it off.
the same principle is true for Expert Advisors.
If you set this parameter and auto-trading is disabled, the Expert Advisor will enable auto-trading after a loss occurs.
If auto-trading has been enabled, it will deactivate auto-trading.
Please write a simple EA:
MT4 EA works on current TF and current symbol.
If it is realistic: Please make more modes in settings ( Manual and Auto )
- Manual: At entry - give audible warning and Alet which currency. The Expert Advisor does not open deals by itself
- Auto mode: By itself opens position and puts a stop-stop.
if it is possible to write an Expert Advisor that works on the crossover of 2 averages but takes a signal to open a position from 3-4 timeframes
used_timeframes
it is possible without everything else, without stops, without trailing stops etc., only the data of the moving average
entering the market from a smaller PERIOD_M1
can you write an indicator for free ?