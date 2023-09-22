I will write an advisor free of charge - page 153
Hi all. There is a strategy (ready-made owls), but some ideas need to be finalized to it. Who can do it? (If so, I'll post the EA and share my thoughts on what I'd like to add)
Here's what they do: Freelance, and in this thread, if they want it for free, they put up a full description and (if available) code.
Good afternoon, can you advise how to write an EA that opens orders when price exits a rectangle?
There is an indicator that draws a rectangle on a flat area in real time, after which an impulse is very often at least the width of the area
the idea is the following: when the drawing is over, the price leaves the rectangle range and an order is opened on the candle's opener after the range
with a take 1-1, 1-2, 1-3, stop in points
already written
both indicator and advisor
can i get a link?
this thread is for writing free EAs
no advertising is allowed here and links are prohibited
It's a martin, I understand its logic, but not all the points. It opens on a sell or buy, if the deal is not closed (and TP there symbolic 0.5 points), then opens the opposite and then open in the grid against the movement with a certain step (in the code it is clear on what scheme) and each subsequent deal larger than the previous one at op.korotekt. In general, everything is as in martingale.... I would like to add the following: the possibility to trade on one owl on two pairs - leading pair (for example leading X and slave Y - in settings of pair it is possible to change).
We started to trade, some deals were opened at both pairs and after the counter deals have been opened (i.e. 4 deals, two of each pair have been opened), the leading pair starts to build its grid against the movement with TP (I like the algorithm in the EA and it does not need to be changed), while the slave pair builds its grid following the leading pair. For example, pair X opens long and short and then starts building the buy grid, pair Y at this moment has also open long and short positions and it looks at the master pair and because the latter builds the buy grid, it also builds the buy grid with its own TPs (according to the EA logic, with some distances - everything is like the master does - I mean the distance between trades). The only thing we can forcibly do is that the slave's grid will be built in the direction of the master's one.
The second point: there is a parameter in the settings where we specify the number of trades in the grid, e.g. 7. I want this owl to logically open a locking order after the last trade (in this case, after the 7th trade, through the distance, which should have been, for example, for the 8th trade). Lock orders are opened at the master and slave pairs separately independent from each other (like all deals of the grid), i.e. the master has opened 7 deals and is waiting either for price returns and closing deals at TP or distance to open a locking order, meanwhile 6 deals are opened at the slave pair. The master will open a locking order and the slave will open a locking order at that moment, while the slave will open the 7th order and then open a locking order, too, in worst cases. As a result, in the worst case we will have two pairs with locking orders. And of course when opening a locking order at the leading pair, all TP at this pair will be reset (i.e. we simply close the lock on the pair). In the same way we trade on the slave pair, after the locking position on the slave pair, the TPs are also reset on that pair. And it would be great if, when a locking trade is opened, a message is sent to the phone...) - If a lock is opened on the leading pair - a message, if a lock is opened on a slave pair - a message (with information on which pair the lock is opened).
And another simple thing, is to make a setting, in which the value of the first deal would depend on total balance (balance+bonuses+whatever else is there), but not percentage, but lot divider. For example balance 1000, bonuses 300, all we get 1300, lot size for example equal to "TOTAL" divided by 50,000, we obtain lot size 0,026.....(subsequent trades will already be calculated based on the first. by the way counter transaction should also be the volume as the first - 0,026.
What does this pattern give? It shows a possible reversal? So there are more erroneous signals than correct ones...
What does this pattern suggest? Does it indicate a possible reversal? So there are more wrong signals than right ones...