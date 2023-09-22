I will write an advisor free of charge - page 153

Andrey Kuharev:
Hi all. There is a strategy (ready-made owls), but some ideas need to be finalized to it. Who can do it? (If so, I'll post the EA and share my thoughts on what I'd like to add)

Here's what they do: Freelance, and in this thread, if they want it for free, they put up a full description and (if available) code.

Good afternoon, can you advise how to write an EA that opens orders when price exits a rectangle?

There is an indicator that draws a rectangle on a flat area in real time, after which an impulse is very often at least the width of the area

the idea is the following: when the drawing is over, the price leaves the rectangle range and an order is opened on the candle's opener after the range

example for a sell order

with a take 1-1, 1-2, 1-3, stop in points

 
already written
both indicator and advisor

 
can i get the link?
 
this thread is for writing free EAs

no advertising is allowed here and links are prohibited

 
The Expert Advisor opened a buy position with 0.2 volume and a drawdown is in progress. I want it to open opposite position at a certain drawdown, with a smaller volume (e.g. 0.05) and smaller trade profit. Has anyone implemented this in MQL5? Or suggest how to do it. Thanks in advance.
 
It's a martin, I understand its logic, but not all the points. It opens on a sell or buy, if the deal is not closed (and TP there symbolic 0.5 points), then opens the opposite and then open in the grid against the movement with a certain step (in the code it is clear on what scheme) and each subsequent deal larger than the previous one at op.korotekt. In general, everything is as in martingale.... I would like to add the following: the possibility to trade on one owl on two pairs - leading pair (for example leading X and slave Y - in settings of pair it is possible to change).

We started to trade, some deals were opened at both pairs and after the counter deals have been opened (i.e. 4 deals, two of each pair have been opened), the leading pair starts to build its grid against the movement with TP (I like the algorithm in the EA and it does not need to be changed), while the slave pair builds its grid following the leading pair. For example, pair X opens long and short and then starts building the buy grid, pair Y at this moment has also open long and short positions and it looks at the master pair and because the latter builds the buy grid, it also builds the buy grid with its own TPs (according to the EA logic, with some distances - everything is like the master does - I mean the distance between trades). The only thing we can forcibly do is that the slave's grid will be built in the direction of the master's one.

The second point: there is a parameter in the settings where we specify the number of trades in the grid, e.g. 7. I want this owl to logically open a locking order after the last trade (in this case, after the 7th trade, through the distance, which should have been, for example, for the 8th trade). Lock orders are opened at the master and slave pairs separately independent from each other (like all deals of the grid), i.e. the master has opened 7 deals and is waiting either for price returns and closing deals at TP or distance to open a locking order, meanwhile 6 deals are opened at the slave pair. The master will open a locking order and the slave will open a locking order at that moment, while the slave will open the 7th order and then open a locking order, too, in worst cases. As a result, in the worst case we will have two pairs with locking orders. And of course when opening a locking order at the leading pair, all TP at this pair will be reset (i.e. we simply close the lock on the pair). In the same way we trade on the slave pair, after the locking position on the slave pair, the TPs are also reset on that pair. And it would be great if, when a locking trade is opened, a message is sent to the phone...) - If a lock is opened on the leading pair - a message, if a lock is opened on a slave pair - a message (with information on which pair the lock is opened).


And another simple thing, is to make a setting, in which the value of the first deal would depend on total balance (balance+bonuses+whatever else is there), but not percentage, but lot divider. For example balance 1000, bonuses 300, all we get 1300, lot size for example equal to "TOTAL" divided by 50,000, we obtain lot size 0,026.....(subsequent trades will already be calculated based on the first. by the way counter transaction should also be the volume as the first - 0,026.

Files:
Ilan1.7Refact.mq4  21 kb
 
Help me write an indicator (MQL4) that captures a pattern of three candles.

For bullish:
- The maximum of the third candle is higher than the maximum of the second candle, and the maximum of the second candle is higher than the maximum of the first candle;
- the body of the third candle (no body allowed) is smaller than the body of the second candle, and the body of the second candle is smaller than the body of the first candle;
- the difference of the maximum and the close of the third candle is greater than the difference of the maximum and the close of the second candle, and the difference of the maximum and the close of the second candle is greater than the difference of the maximum and the close of the first candle;
- the third candle closes at its bottom (at least one point below the middle).

For bearish:
- The low of the third candle is lower than the low of the second candle and the low of the second candle is lower than the low of the first candle;
- the body of the third candle (no body allowed) is lower than the body of the second candle, and the body of the second candle is lower than the body of the first candle;
- the difference of the third candle's close and the minimum of the third candle is greater than the difference of the second candle's close and the difference of the second candle's close and minimum is greater than the difference of the first candle's close and minimum;
- the third candlestick closes in its upper part (at least one point above the middle).

The indicator should give a signal in the form of a certain symbol above the third candle for bullish candles, and below it for bearish candles.

The graphical examples are in the attached files.

I am ready to share a potentially effective strategy that will use this indicator (in combination with others).
Files:
ndum.png  4 kb
11hafki.png  3 kb
 
What does this pattern give? It shows a possible reversal? So there are more erroneous signals than correct ones...


 
Alexey Viktorov:

What does this pattern suggest? Does it indicate a possible reversal? So there are more wrong signals than right ones...


You should pay attention to this pattern when it corresponds to the following conditions:
a) local highs or lows;
b) falling or rising volumes;
c) divergence;
d) wave C or wave 5 of a finite diagonal Elliott triangle.
Can you send me a file with the indicator? I will show you examples.

