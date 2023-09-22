I will write an advisor free of charge - page 155
Hello !
Who can help to add SL and TP and time frame trading on this EA !
Thank you so much
I need to make some adjustments to the SL and TP
who can help on this adviser will add SL and TP and time interval trading
thanks in advance
here is from the example https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/constants/structures/mqltraderequest
If you have a good strategy and are willing to share it, I can write an EA. I invite you to discuss it publicly
Here is an example from https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/constants/structures/mqltraderequest
Thank you very much can you add more trading time for example from 12 to 20 he traded
Thank you
Good day!
Please write or send (if there is an analogue) a simple Expert Advisor.
Condition:
At a given time puts the limit orders in both directions. Everything))
I want to use in a tester, so please add parameters for optimization:
- time of Limiters setting (only hours are enough, whole numbers)
- time to delete all Limiters (including those in the market - forced closing)
- number of Limiters set from both sides (i.e. if you set 3, 3 Limiters will be set at both sides)
- distance from the price to the first Limiters
- step between Limits (the rest, i.e. between 1, 2, 3...... )
- SL and TP
It would be greatly appreciated.
Only one order on both sides. And a trawl afterwards.
The idea there is to pick up all the flat overnight movement and so several limits are placed. Anyway, thanks for the program's analogue.
Unfortunately, when testing and optimizing it, the "2021.09.09 16:39:38.084 2021.01.04 07:00:00 Time_Open_Trail_3_21 EURUSD,H1: Alert: The order opening time is less than the current time. The expert Advisor doesn't work.
I tried to set any time: both past and new, it still says so.
Do you consider the difference between terminal time and local time? It says that time is later than the one that is set. I have the test passes.
I have a very good time in the tester, I have just placed pending orders, that's all. It was done for Market.
Zy. (Your date is wrong.) It's April 1. )
ZyZy In the tester it is not possible to set the date forward, in OnInit in the tester the terminal time, not the time tested, which has initially already passed.
Apparently a different time format in the terminal, I put the test from January 01, 2021, but it starts and writes 2021.01.04 (from January 4)))
The good thing is, if you want to watch in the tester, you can remove the test for a time later than the real time. This is in OnInit. And I don't remember exactly if in 4ka in the tester time request timecarrent will return the tester time. I think it will return the current time, so in the tester there are just placing orders at once and that's it. Also requesting local time will give the current local time.
This is in the 5k in the tester a complete environment emulator.