I will write an advisor free of charge - page 75

New comment
 
Лауреат:
write me an EA for free .

Weekend evening. MQL5 only.

 
where do you want the T.O.S. to go?
 
Hello all, I have an EA that trades on an arrow indicator, the order is closed on a reverse signal. If the deal is losing, then use a martin. How to make a reverse signal does not close the deal and opens a new lot with an increase in the other side and take was common for 2 or more orders open on the signal. If i had the code snippet or just give me a thumbnail)))), I will write the owl myself, but i can't understand why the second and more orders do not roll over and pull all orders to the same take. I do not know why i cannot open second order and then pull all orders and then take the same order.
 
Miks84:
Hello all, I have an EA that trades on an arrow indicator, the order is closed on a reverse signal. If the deal is losing, then use a martin. How to make a reverse signal does not close the deal and opens a new lot with an increase in the other direction and take was common for 2 or more orders open on the signal. If i had the code snippet or just give me a thumbnail)))), I will write the owl myself, but i can't understand why the second and more orders do not roll over and pull all orders to the same take. I do not know why i dont understand why i cannot open second or third order and i dont want to open all of them in one place.

The real SL/TP (differently directed positions, different stops are used to close them together) is not quoted in this situation. Even a fixed spread, is not always the case and you may get a situation where one direction closes and the other remains hanging. So it's better to use a virtual SL/TP. Then the Expert Advisor closes both directions at the right time.

 
Konstantin Nikitin:

Real SL/TP (multi-directional positions, using different stops to close together) is not quoted in this situation. Even a fixed spread, is not always the case and there may be a situation where one direction closes and the other remains hanging. So it's better to use a virtual SL/TP. Then the Expert Advisor closes both directions at the right time.

Thank you very much for clearing my mind, I feel like I am hitting a wall. I can not do what I want. It's easier then)))
 
And another question, I can't understand what is better for the EA and the deposit? I have a stop loss, which closes the deal on a reverse signal (thereby a classic stop almost) or try to pull the entire grid in profit. I.e. when a signal comes in, we go in, when a signal comes to the other side we keep the first order and set the second one with a Martin in the other side, etc. I never went further than the 4th knee. I meet it mainly at sideways, in fact it would be more logical, say, 2 buy and 3 open a sell and withdraw all +500 points. But with a stop on the signal I don't lose that much money, my depo load is less. But the profitability of the TS then is only 60% from profitable-loss orders. If I trade on 1hF, then if I take one pair, then 2-4 signals per week.
 

Gentlemen programmers, please help.

Add to the Expert Advisor a line "Lot increase coefficient - Kf_Lot".

I tried to ask the author, but he is either not talking or too busy.

Thank you.

Files:
Ma-Shift.mq4  17 kb
 
Vadim Naumkin:

Gentlemen programmers, please help.

Add a line "Lot increase coefficient - Kf_Lot" to the Expert Advisor.

I tried to ask the author, but he is either not talking or too busy.

Thank you.

you already have this factor built in, BUT ! :

double MaxRisk = 0.0; // percentage of risk for lot size calculation(if 0 - does not work)

I suggest to replace it with the following line

extern double MaxRisk = 0.01; // percentage of risk for lot size calculation (if 0 - does not work)

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

You have this factor already built in, BUT ! :

double MaxRisk = 0.0; // percentage of risk for calculation of lot size(if 0 - does not work)

I suggest you replace it with the following line

extern double MaxRisk = 0.01; // percentage of risk for the calculation of the lot size (if 0 - does not work)

That's what KNOWLEDGE is all about!

Thank you Renat.

 
Pryvet.Kogda sovetnik vstavliajet naprimer setku buy limit orders, nado cto srazu na etyh toze cen vstavilas i setka sell stop (HEDGING) ordersov no na polovinu mense. Naprimer pervy order buy limit 0.1lot,to sell stop budet 0.05lot. Mozete kto nibut tak sdelat? Vot sovetnik:
Files:
Reverse_Power_Double.mq4  50 kb
1...686970717273747576777879808182...171
New comment