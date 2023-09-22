I will write an advisor free of charge - page 75
write me an EA for free .
Weekend evening. MQL5 only.
Hello all, I have an EA that trades on an arrow indicator, the order is closed on a reverse signal. If the deal is losing, then use a martin. How to make a reverse signal does not close the deal and opens a new lot with an increase in the other direction and take was common for 2 or more orders open on the signal. If i had the code snippet or just give me a thumbnail)))), I will write the owl myself, but i can't understand why the second and more orders do not roll over and pull all orders to the same take. I do not know why i dont understand why i cannot open second or third order and i dont want to open all of them in one place.
The real SL/TP (differently directed positions, different stops are used to close them together) is not quoted in this situation. Even a fixed spread, is not always the case and you may get a situation where one direction closes and the other remains hanging. So it's better to use a virtual SL/TP. Then the Expert Advisor closes both directions at the right time.
Gentlemen programmers, please help.
Add to the Expert Advisor a line "Lot increase coefficient - Kf_Lot".
I tried to ask the author, but he is either not talking or too busy.
Thank you.
you already have this factor built in, BUT ! :
double MaxRisk = 0.0; // percentage of risk for lot size calculation(if 0 - does not work)
I suggest to replace it with the following line
extern double MaxRisk = 0.01; // percentage of risk for lot size calculation (if 0 - does not work)
That's what KNOWLEDGE is all about!
Thank you Renat.