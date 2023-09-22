I will write an advisor free of charge - page 162
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
The function is taken from the code ofVladimir Karputov
Thank you! Now I will try it
Hello Dear programmers, I'm really askingyou to write an EAbased on the indicator. The indicator does not draw, which is the most important thing. It shows good results. It has two modes of operation. The first one, when a diamond appears, should open a position, while the reverse signal closes the order and opens it in the opposite direction. The second mode should have a fixed take profit and stop.
<*.ex* file was deleted
The function is taken from the code ofVladimir Karputov
At a glance, opposite positions should be closed at the opening positions:
At a quick glance, you need to close the opposite positions at the opening positions:
You have 10 open positions in SELL and 10 positions in BUY and you only need to close BUY positions. That's what he asked. And what you're telling us has a place, if that's the logic you're looking for.
\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\
But maybe I got it wrong. If he doesn't say anything then he has understood it!
Hello, dear programmers. Could you write an EA or better an indicator for MT4? I would like it to find two candlesticks which follow each other with the same High or Low. And if you can add an alert with a sound signal and a message on the monitor screen from which currency pair a signal came. Thank you very much.
Hello. Will the indicator be installed in each instrument separately? Or, will the list of currency pairs to be monitored be set in the parameters?
And a question about the TF. Will it be fixed in the settings?
Hi. Can I write an EA that would disable autotrading in MT4 terminal for all traded pairs at set drawdown? Thanks for that.
here - but it's easier to add in your EA - ExpertRemove();
function (keystroke) is taken from this codehttps://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8567
\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\
you need to allow the .dll to work
\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\
No, it is better not to allow the . dll - but allow in the Expert Advisor settings to .dll and Allow EA to trade