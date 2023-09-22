I will write an advisor free of charge - page 152
Good day, Dear Programmers.
This idea has been sitting in my head for a long time. I tried to do it manually, but I get confused. I am sure there is no such algorithm anywhere in trading (point 3).
1. The Expert Advisor opens orders at each breakdown of a candle High - Buy, Low - Sell.
2. TP equals one ATR.
3. After the order is closed on the TP, the Expert Advisor takes the most unprofitable order and 30% of the TP of the closed order (to be printed in the variable data of the Expert Advisor)
Trawl the TP of the losing order into the negative zone (following the principle of first taking then giving up a profit percentage)
and thus it leads the loss-making order to its closing with a loss. Then it finds the most unprofitable order again and continues to modify it until it is closed with a loss.
In every such series, we will get at least 60% profit with swap and commissions taken into account.
I hope for your understanding.
Can you explain it with an example?
For example, we have 2 positions of 1 lot. Buy and Sell. One closed in profit, for example buy 100 pt. 100 USD, we are left with 1 lot sell with a loss of 100 pt. You are now proposing to take 0.33 lots from it and close them when this part will be compensated with a profit of -100 usd?
Health to all. Need a semi-automatic advisor. NOT FREE! Paying $40 ($36) through freelancing. Looked on the marketplace in my opinion the jobs are even more complicated, cost the same if not cheaper. Is there anyone who will do it?
Pending orders, Take Profit, Stop Loss virtual.
Does not react to third-party indicators, Expert Advisors, or manually opened orders.
1block should work with all mt4 symbols (currencies, metals, indices, crypto).
Ability to move the frame with buttons (transparent) to any place on the chart.
The main goal is to have a complete solution of all the problems that may occur with the EA.
no rush with the deadlines, the main thing is quality.
I have written an EA for free
If you have a good strategy and are willing to share it, I can write an EA.
direction and in two directions simultaneously.
1. Magic. The robot sees only its own orders.
2. Lot First order.
3. Limitation of maximum order volume.
4. Martingale. Multiplication.
5. Minimum step between orders. Opening of each order by the RSI indicator, but not closer than the minimum step.
6. RSI indicator period
7. RSI upper level
8. Lower RSI Level
a) Any other indicator or several indicators which show an accurate enough entry point for buying/selling can be built in.
9. Takeprofit of the whole grid of orders of one direction, taking into account swap. No matter how long the orders are in operation, TakeProfit should close the grid in the positive.
10. Trailing Stop. Similar to TakeProfit, Trailing Stop should close one order or the entire grid on Stop Loss with a profit, even if swap has accumulated.
11. The number of orders to be opened in one direction.
12. Closing of the grid or an entire pair on which the deposit Currency value profit including swaps has been set. If the profit is set to 100, then when the sum of all orders of one currency pair, taking into account negative or positive swaps, equals 100, then the whole order grid will be closed quickly. The total amount can be larger or smaller due to price changes - it is clear and not crucial, the only important thing is to be in the profit.
I would also like to have the following function or a separate robot: as soon as the initial deposit is increased by the specified amount, all open positions in the entire account will be closed.
I.e., trader set in the settings a profit to Equity +500 units, so when the Equity is +500 units and there is absolutely any drawdown, all trades are closed and the robot reboots the specified parameter. I started to trade with 10,000, robot or trader traded 500, Equity became 10,500, all open positions were closed and everything started over again.
In the tester - fire!
This one works on the demo as well as the real one
Hello.
Guys, could you please tell me how to change the trailing stop step? By default, it works through a price change of 1 pip. I need it to be triggered by a 5 pips price change. Please advise how to rewrite it and what should be changed. Thank you.
Please provide you with a code fragment. Generally, the step is usually put in parameters