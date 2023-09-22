I will write an advisor free of charge - page 164
Can I write an indicator for free?
Is this okay?
who can write an indicator for MT4...
task.
draw a rectangle for a given amount of hours. the upper and lower limit is set by the maximum and minimum of the given time interval (set in the Induced).
example.
the time interval in this case 2022.02.01 2:00 - 2022.02.01 14:00 is drawn for 72 hours (from the nearest point of minimum or maximum to the beginning of the interval)
here is an example script - taken from here https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/constants/objectconstants/enum_object/obj_rectangle
Friends, how to get the name of the window in mt4 where the robot/indicator is located. For example (eurusd)
What is meant by this term?
I need to get the name of the current currency pair to translate it into the name of the button. For example, the indicator is on the eurusd chart, I need to translate the eurusd inscription in the button name. Accordingly, if it is on another currency pair - translate the name of another currency pair
Nothing crashes, it's been working fine since MetaTrader was created.
Nothing crashes, it's been working perfectly since the creation of MetaTrader.
Yeah, thanks. Apparently the problem was in the terminal. Tried it on a different terminal and it worked.