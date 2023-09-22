I will write an advisor free of charge - page 164

GhostMan #:

Can I write an indicator for free?

Is this okay?

Screenshot 2022-02-20 103008

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                        iMACD Four TimeFrames.mq5 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                         Fx10.mq5 |
//|                                   Copyright © 2000-2007, palanka |
//|                                         http://www.metaquotes.ru |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//---- авторство индикатора
#property copyright "Copyright © 2000-2007, palanka"
//---- ссылка на сайт автора
#property link      ""
//---- номер версии индикатора
#property version   "1.02"
//---- отрисовка индикатора в главном окне
#property indicator_chart_window
//---- для расчета и отрисовки индикатора использовано два буфера
#property indicator_buffers 2
//---- использовано всего два графических построения
#property indicator_plots   2
//+----------------------------------------------+
//|  Объявление констант                         |
//+----------------------------------------------+
#define  RESET  0 // константа для возврата терминалу команды на пересчет индикатора
//+----------------------------------------------+
//|  Параметры отрисовки медвежьего индикатора   |
//+----------------------------------------------+
//---- отрисовка индикатора 1 в виде символа
#property indicator_type1   DRAW_ARROW
//---- в качестве цвета индикатора использован цвет Magenta
#property indicator_color1  Red
//---- толщина линии индикатора 1 равна 4
#property indicator_width1  4
//---- отображение метки индикатора
#property indicator_label1  "iMACD Four TimeFrames Sell"
//+----------------------------------------------+
//|  Параметры отрисовки бычьего индикатора      |
//+----------------------------------------------+
//---- отрисовка индикатора 2 в виде символа
#property indicator_type2   DRAW_ARROW
//---- в качестве цвета индикатора использован цвет Lime
#property indicator_color2  Blue
//---- толщина линии индикатора 2 равна 4
#property indicator_width2  4
//---- отображение метки индикатора
#property indicator_label2 "iMACD Four TimeFrames Buy"
//+----------------------------------------------+
//| Входные параметры индикатора                 |
//+----------------------------------------------+
input group             "Trading settings"
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES      InpWorkingPeriod         = PERIOD_CURRENT; // Working timeframe (#1 timeframe)
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES      InpPeriod_2              = PERIOD_M15;     // #2 timeframe
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES      InpPeriod_3              = PERIOD_M30;     // #3 timeframe
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES      InpPeriod_4              = PERIOD_H1;      // #4 timeframe
input group             "MACD"
input int                  Inp_MACD_fast_ema_period = 12;             // MACD: period for Fast average calculation
input int                  Inp_MACD_slow_ema_period = 26;             // MACD: period for Slow average calculation
input int                  Inp_MACD_signal_period   = 9;              // MACD: period for their difference averaging
input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE   Inp_MACD_applied_price   = PRICE_CLOSE;    // MACD: type of price
//+----------------------------------------------+
//---- объявление динамических массивов, которые в дальнейшем
//---- будут использованы в качестве индикаторных буферов
double SellBuffer[];
double BuyBuffer[];
//---- объявление целочисленных переменных начала отсчета данных
int min_rates_total;
//---- объявление целочисленных переменных для хендлов индикаторов
int handle_iMACD;      // variable for storing the handle of the iMACD indicator
int handle_iMACD_2;    // variable for storing the handle of the iMACD indicator
int handle_iMACD_3;    // variable for storing the handle of the iMACD indicator
int handle_iMACD_4;    // variable for storing the handle of the iMACD indicator
int OldTrend;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnInit()
  {
//---- инициализация глобальных переменных
   min_rates_total = int(Inp_MACD_slow_ema_period + 1);
//---- получение хендла индикатора MACD
   handle_iMACD = iMACD(NULL, InpWorkingPeriod, Inp_MACD_fast_ema_period, Inp_MACD_slow_ema_period,
                        Inp_MACD_signal_period, Inp_MACD_applied_price);
   if(handle_iMACD == INVALID_HANDLE)
      Print(" Не удалось получить хендл индикатора iMACD");
//---- получение хендла индикатора MACD
   handle_iMACD_2 = iMACD(NULL, InpPeriod_2, Inp_MACD_fast_ema_period, Inp_MACD_slow_ema_period,
                          Inp_MACD_signal_period, Inp_MACD_applied_price);
   if(handle_iMACD_2 == INVALID_HANDLE)
      Print(" Не удалось получить хендл индикатора iMACD");
//---- получение хендла индикатора MACD
   handle_iMACD_3 = iMACD(NULL, InpPeriod_3, Inp_MACD_fast_ema_period, Inp_MACD_slow_ema_period,
                          Inp_MACD_signal_period, Inp_MACD_applied_price);
   if(handle_iMACD_3 == INVALID_HANDLE)
      Print(" Не удалось получить хендл индикатора iMACD");
//---- получение хендла индикатора MACD
   handle_iMACD_4 = iMACD(NULL, InpPeriod_4, Inp_MACD_fast_ema_period, Inp_MACD_slow_ema_period,
                          Inp_MACD_signal_period, Inp_MACD_applied_price);
   if(handle_iMACD_4 == INVALID_HANDLE)
      Print(" Не удалось получить хендл индикатора iMACD");
//---- превращение динамического массива SellBuffer[] в индикаторный буфер
   SetIndexBuffer(0, SellBuffer, INDICATOR_DATA);
//---- осуществление сдвига начала отсчета отрисовки индикатора 1
   PlotIndexSetInteger(0, PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN, min_rates_total);
//---- символ для индикатора
   PlotIndexSetInteger(0, PLOT_ARROW, 234);
//---- установка значений индикатора, которые не будут видимы на графике
   PlotIndexSetDouble(0, PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE, 0);
//---- индексация элементов в буфере, как в таймсерии
   ArraySetAsSeries(SellBuffer, true);
//---- превращение динамического массива BuyBuffer[] в индикаторный буфер
   SetIndexBuffer(1, BuyBuffer, INDICATOR_DATA);
//---- осуществление сдвига начала отсчета отрисовки индикатора 2
   PlotIndexSetInteger(1, PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN, min_rates_total);
//---- символ для индикатора
   PlotIndexSetInteger(1, PLOT_ARROW, 233);
//---- установка значений индикатора, которые не будут видимы на графике
   PlotIndexSetDouble(1, PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE, 0);
//---- индексация элементов в буфере, как в таймсерии
   ArraySetAsSeries(BuyBuffer, true);
//---- установка формата точности отображения индикатора
   IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_DIGITS, _Digits);
//---- имя для окон данных и метка для подокон
   string short_name = "iMACD Four TimeFrames";
   IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME, short_name);
//----
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {
//---- проверка количества баров на достаточность для расчета
   if(BarsCalculated(handle_iMACD) < rates_total
      || BarsCalculated(handle_iMACD_2) < rates_total
      || BarsCalculated(handle_iMACD_3) < rates_total
      || BarsCalculated(handle_iMACD_4) < rates_total
      || rates_total < min_rates_total)
      return(RESET);
//---- объявления локальных переменных
   int to_copy, limit, bar;
   double main_1[], signal_1[], main_2[], signal_2[], main_3[], signal_3[], main_4[], signal_4[];
   bool MacdUp_1, MacdDn_1, MacdUp_2, MacdDn_2, MacdUp_3, MacdDn_3, MacdUp_4, MacdDn_4;
//---- расчеты необходимого количества копируемых данных и
//---- и стартового номера limit для цикла пересчета баров
   if(prev_calculated > rates_total || prev_calculated <= 0) // проверка на первый старт расчета индикатора
      limit = rates_total - min_rates_total; // стартовый номер для расчета всех баров
   else
      limit = rates_total - prev_calculated; // стартовый номер для расчета новых баров
   to_copy = limit + 1;
//---- копируем вновь появившиеся данные в массивы
   if(CopyBuffer(handle_iMACD, MAIN_LINE, 0, to_copy, main_1)       <= 0)
      return(RESET);
   if(CopyBuffer(handle_iMACD, SIGNAL_LINE, 0, to_copy, signal_1)   <= 0)
      return(RESET);
   if(CopyBuffer(handle_iMACD_2, MAIN_LINE, 0, to_copy, main_2)     <= 0)
      return(RESET);
   if(CopyBuffer(handle_iMACD_2, SIGNAL_LINE, 0, to_copy, signal_2) <= 0)
      return(RESET);
   if(CopyBuffer(handle_iMACD_3, MAIN_LINE, 0, to_copy, main_3)     <= 0)
      return(RESET);
   if(CopyBuffer(handle_iMACD_3, SIGNAL_LINE, 0, to_copy, signal_3) <= 0)
      return(RESET);
   if(CopyBuffer(handle_iMACD_4, MAIN_LINE, 0, to_copy, main_4)     <= 0)
      return(RESET);
   if(CopyBuffer(handle_iMACD_4, SIGNAL_LINE, 0, to_copy, signal_4) <= 0)
      return(RESET);
//---- индексация элементов в массивах, как в таймсериях
   ArraySetAsSeries(main_1, true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(signal_1, true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(main_2, true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(signal_2, true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(main_3, true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(signal_3, true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(main_4, true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(signal_4, true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(high, true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(low, true);
//---- основной цикл расчета индикатора
   for(bar = limit; bar >= 0 && !IsStopped(); bar--)
     {
      BuyBuffer[bar]  = 0.0;
      SellBuffer[bar] = 0.0;
      //--- BUY Signal
      MacdUp_1 = main_1[bar] > signal_1[bar] && main_1[bar] > 0.0 && signal_1[bar] > 0.0;
      MacdUp_2 = main_2[bar] > signal_2[bar] && main_2[bar] > 0.0 && signal_2[bar] > 0.0;
      MacdUp_3 = main_3[bar] > signal_3[bar] && main_3[bar] > 0.0 && signal_3[bar] > 0.0;
      MacdUp_4 = main_4[bar] > signal_4[bar] && main_4[bar] > 0.0 && signal_4[bar] > 0.0;
      //--- SELL Signal
      MacdDn_1 = main_1[bar] < signal_1[bar] && main_1[bar] < 0.0 && signal_1[bar] < 0.0;
      MacdDn_2 = main_2[bar] < signal_2[bar] && main_2[bar] < 0.0 && signal_2[bar] < 0.0;
      MacdDn_3 = main_3[bar] < signal_3[bar] && main_3[bar] < 0.0 && signal_3[bar] < 0.0;
      MacdDn_4 = main_4[bar] < signal_4[bar] && main_4[bar] < 0.0 && signal_4[bar] < 0.0;
      //--- BUY Signal
      if(MacdUp_1 && MacdUp_2 && MacdUp_3 && MacdUp_4)
        {
         if(OldTrend < 0)
            BuyBuffer[bar] = low[bar];
         if(bar != 0)
            OldTrend = +1;
        }
      //--- SELL Signal
      if(MacdDn_1 && MacdDn_2 && MacdDn_3 && MacdDn_4)
        {
         if(OldTrend > 0)
            SellBuffer[bar] = high[bar];
         if(bar != 0)
            OldTrend = -1;
        }
     }
//----
   return(rates_total);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
who can write an indicator for MT4...

task.

draw a rectangle for a given amount of hours. the upper and lower limit is set by the maximum and minimum of the given time interval (set in the Induced).

example.

the time interval in this case 2022.02.01 2:00 - 2022.02.01 14:00 is drawn for 72 hours (from the nearest point of minimum or maximum to the beginning of the interval)


GhostMan # :

who can write a turkey for MT4..

task.

draw a rectangle for a given (setting in turkey) number of hours. the upper and lower limits are determined by the maximum and minimum of the specified time interval (setting in the turkey) .

example.

the time interval in this case 2022.02.01 2:00 - 2022.02.01 14:00 is drawn for 72 hours (from the nearest minimum or maximum point to the beginning of the interval)


here is an example script - taken from here https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/constants/objectconstants/enum_object/obj_rectangle

 //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                OBJ_RECTANGLE.mq4 |
//|                        Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link        " https://www.mql5.com "
#property version    "1.00"
//--- описание
#property description "Скрипт строит прямоугольник на графике."
#property description "Координаты точек привязки задаются в"
#property description "процентах от размеров окна графика."

#property strict
//--- покажем окно входных параметров при запуске скрипта
#property script_show_inputs
//--- входные параметры скрипта
input string           InpName= "Rectangle" ; // Имя прямоугольника
input int              InpDate1= 40 ;         // Дата 1-ой точки в %
input int              InpPrice1= 40 ;         // Цена 1-ой точки в %
input int              InpDate2= 60 ;         // Дата 2-ой точки в %
input int              InpPrice2= 60 ;         // Цена 2-ой точки в %
input color            InpColor= clrRed ;     // Цвет прямоугольника
input ENUM_LINE_STYLE InpStyle= STYLE_DASH ; // Стиль линий прямоугольника
input int              InpWidth= 2 ;           // Толщина линий прямоугольника
input bool             InpFill= true ;         // Заливка прямоугольника цветом
input bool             InpBack= false ;       // Прямоугольника на заднем плане
input bool             InpSelection= true ;   // Выделить для перемещений
input bool             InpHidden= true ;       // Скрыт в списке объектов
input long             InpZOrder= 0 ;         // Приоритет на нажатие мышью
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Cоздает прямоугольник по заданным координатам                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool RectangleCreate( const long             chart_ID= 0 ,         // ID графика
                     const string           name= "Rectangle" ,   // имя прямоугольника
                     const int              sub_window= 0 ,       // номер подокна
                     datetime               time1= 0 ,           // время первой точки
                     double                 price1= 0 ,           // цена первой точки
                     datetime               time2= 0 ,           // время второй точки
                     double                 price2= 0 ,           // цена второй точки
                     const color            clr= clrRed ,         // цвет прямоугольника
                     const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style= STYLE_SOLID , // стиль линий прямоугольника
                     const int              width= 1 ,           // толщина линий прямоугольника
                     const bool             fill= false ,         // заливка прямоугольника цветом
                     const bool             back= false ,         // на заднем плане
                     const bool             selection= true ,     // выделить для перемещений
                     const bool             hidden= true ,       // скрыт в списке объектов
                     const long             z_order= 0 )         // приоритет на нажатие мышью
  {
//--- установим координаты точек привязки, если они не заданы
   ChangeRectangleEmptyPoints(time1,price1,time2,price2);
//--- сбросим значение ошибки
   ResetLastError ();
//--- создадим прямоугольник по заданным координатам
   if (! ObjectCreate (chart_ID,name, OBJ_RECTANGLE ,sub_window,time1,price1,time2,price2))
     {
       Print ( __FUNCTION__ ,
             ": не удалось создать прямоугольник! Код ошибки = " , GetLastError ());
       return ( false );
     }
//--- установим цвет прямоугольника
   ObjectSetInteger (chart_ID,name, OBJPROP_COLOR ,clr);
//--- установим стиль линий прямоугольника
   ObjectSetInteger (chart_ID,name, OBJPROP_STYLE ,style);
//--- установим толщину линий прямоугольника
   ObjectSetInteger (chart_ID,name, OBJPROP_WIDTH ,width);
//--- включим (true) или отключим (false) режим заливки прямоугольника
   ObjectSetInteger (chart_ID,name, OBJPROP_FILL ,fill);
//--- отобразим на переднем (false) или заднем (true) плане
   ObjectSetInteger (chart_ID,name, OBJPROP_BACK ,back);
//--- включим (true) или отключим (false) режим выделения прямоугольника для перемещений
//--- при создании графического объекта функцией ObjectCreate, по умолчанию объект
//--- нельзя выделить и перемещать. Внутри же этого метода параметр selection
//--- по умолчанию равен true, что позволяет выделять и перемещать этот объект
   ObjectSetInteger (chart_ID,name, OBJPROP_SELECTABLE ,selection);
   ObjectSetInteger (chart_ID,name, OBJPROP_SELECTED ,selection);
//--- скроем (true) или отобразим (false) имя графического объекта в списке объектов
   ObjectSetInteger (chart_ID,name, OBJPROP_HIDDEN ,hidden);
//--- установим приоритет на получение события нажатия мыши на графике
   ObjectSetInteger (chart_ID,name, OBJPROP_ZORDER ,z_order);
//--- успешное выполнение
   return ( true );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Перемещает точку привязки прямоугольника                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool RectanglePointChange( const long    chart_ID= 0 ,       // ID графика
                           const string name= "Rectangle" , // имя прямоугольника
                           const int     point_index= 0 ,     // номер точки привязки
                           datetime      time= 0 ,           // координата времени точки привязки
                           double        price= 0 )           // координата цены точки привязки
  {
//--- если координаты точки не заданы, то перемещаем ее на текущий бар с ценой Bid
   if (!time)
      time= TimeCurrent ();
   if (!price)
      price= SymbolInfoDouble ( Symbol (), SYMBOL_BID );
//--- сбросим значение ошибки
   ResetLastError ();
//--- переместим точку привязки
   if (! ObjectMove (chart_ID,name,point_index,time,price))
     {
       Print ( __FUNCTION__ ,
             ": не удалось переместить точку привязки! Код ошибки = " , GetLastError ());
       return ( false );
     }
//--- успешное выполнение
   return ( true );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Удаляет прямоугольник                                            |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool RectangleDelete( const long    chart_ID= 0 ,       // ID графика
                     const string name= "Rectangle" ) // имя прямоугольника
  {
//--- сбросим значение ошибки
   ResetLastError ();
//--- удалим прямоугольник
   if (! ObjectDelete (chart_ID,name))
     {
       Print ( __FUNCTION__ ,
             ": не удалось удалить прямоугольник! Код ошибки = " , GetLastError ());
       return ( false );
     }
//--- успешное выполнение
   return ( true );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Проверяет значения точек привязки прямоугольника и для пустых    |
//| значений устанавливает значения по умолчанию                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void ChangeRectangleEmptyPoints( datetime &time1, double &price1,
                                 datetime &time2, double &price2)
  {
//--- если время первой точки не задано, то она будет на текущем баре
   if (!time1)
      time1= TimeCurrent ();
//--- если цена первой точки не задана, то она будет иметь значение Bid
   if (!price1)
      price1= SymbolInfoDouble ( Symbol (), SYMBOL_BID );
//--- если время второй точки не задано, то она лежит на 9 баров левее второй
   if (!time2)
     {
       //--- массив для приема времени открытия 10 последних баров
       datetime temp[ 10 ];
       CopyTime ( Symbol (), Period (),time1, 10 ,temp);
       //--- установим вторую точку на 9 баров левее первой
      time2=temp[ 0 ];
     }
//--- если цена второй точки не задана, сдвинем ее на 300 пунктов ниже первой
   if (!price2)
      price2=price1- 300 * SymbolInfoDouble ( Symbol (), SYMBOL_POINT );
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart ()
  {
//--- проверим входные параметры на корректность
   if (InpDate1< 0 || InpDate1> 100 || InpPrice1< 0 || InpPrice1> 100 ||
      InpDate2< 0 || InpDate2> 100 || InpPrice2< 0 || InpPrice2> 100 )
     {
       Print ( "Ошибка! Некорректные значения входных параметров!" );
       return ;
     }
//--- количество видимых баров в окне графика
   int bars=( int ) ChartGetInteger ( 0 , CHART_VISIBLE_BARS );
//--- размер массива price
   int accuracy= 1000 ;
//--- массивы для хранения значений дат и цен, которые будут использованы
//--- для установки и изменения координат точек привязки прямоугольника
   datetime date[];
   double    price[];
//--- выделение памяти
   ArrayResize (date,bars);
   ArrayResize (price,accuracy);
//--- заполним массив дат
   ResetLastError ();
   if ( CopyTime ( Symbol (), Period (), 0 ,bars,date)==- 1 )
     {
       Print ( "Не удалось скопировать значения времени! Код ошибки = " , GetLastError ());
       return ;
     }
//--- заполним массив цен
//--- найдем максимальное и минимальное значение графика
   double max_price= ChartGetDouble ( 0 , CHART_PRICE_MAX );
   double min_price= ChartGetDouble ( 0 , CHART_PRICE_MIN );
//--- определим шаг изменения цены и заполним массив
   double step=(max_price-min_price)/accuracy;
   for ( int i= 0 ; i<accuracy; i++)
      price[i]=min_price+i*step;
//--- определим точки для рисования прямоугольника
   int d1=InpDate1*(bars- 1 )/ 100 ;
   int d2=InpDate2*(bars- 1 )/ 100 ;
   int p1=InpPrice1*(accuracy- 1 )/ 100 ;
   int p2=InpPrice2*(accuracy- 1 )/ 100 ;
//--- создадим прямоугольник
   if (!RectangleCreate( 0 ,InpName, 0 ,date[d1],price[p1],date[d2],price[p2],InpColor,
                       InpStyle,InpWidth,InpFill,InpBack,InpSelection,InpHidden,InpZOrder))
     {
       return ;
     }
//--- перерисуем график и подождем 1 секунду
   ChartRedraw ();
   Sleep ( 1000 );
//--- теперь будем перемещать точки привязки прямоугольника
//--- счетчик цикла
   int h_steps=bars/ 2 ;
//--- перемещаем точки привязки
   for ( int i= 0 ; i<h_steps; i++)
     {
       //--- возьмем следующие значения
       if (d1<bars- 1 )
         d1+= 1 ;
       if (d2> 1 )
         d2-= 1 ;
       //--- сдвигаем точки
       if (!RectanglePointChange( 0 ,InpName, 0 ,date[d1],price[p1]))
         return ;
       if (!RectanglePointChange( 0 ,InpName, 1 ,date[d2],price[p2]))
         return ;
       //--- проверим факт принудительного завершения скрипта
       if ( IsStopped ())
         return ;
       //--- перерисуем график
       ChartRedraw ();
       // задержка в 0.05 секунды
       Sleep ( 50 );
     }
//--- задержка в 1 секунду
   Sleep ( 1000 );
//--- счетчик цикла
   int v_steps=accuracy/ 2 ;
//--- перемещаем точки привязки
   for ( int i= 0 ; i<v_steps; i++)
     {
       //--- возьмем следующие значения
       if (p1<accuracy- 1 )
         p1+= 1 ;
       if (p2> 1 )
         p2-= 1 ;
       //--- сдвигаем точки
       if (!RectanglePointChange( 0 ,InpName, 0 ,date[d1],price[p1]))
         return ;
       if (!RectanglePointChange( 0 ,InpName, 1 ,date[d2],price[p2]))
         return ;
       //--- проверим факт принудительного завершения скрипта
       if ( IsStopped ())
         return ;
       //--- перерисуем график
       ChartRedraw ();
     }
//--- задержка в 1 секунду
   Sleep ( 1000 );
//--- удалим прямоугольник с графика
   RectangleDelete( 0 ,InpName);
   ChartRedraw ();
//--- задержка в 1 секунду
   Sleep ( 1000 );
//---
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Hello, I have an idea for an EA on mt5. The idea is not new all the same grid, and the same martingale. But the tension of the grid itself is not quite standard, for example: when opening a sell deal at 1.13200 in one standard lot, a pending sell limit order is placed in two standard lots at 1.13400 and the next order is equal to four lots at 1.13800. It means that every lot multiplied by two will multiply the grid size on the basis of 1 lot=100pips
 
Friends, how to get the name of the window in mt4 where the robot/indicator is located. For example (eurusd)


 
noxter195 #:
Friends, how to get the name of the window in mt4 where the robot/indicator is located. For example (eurusd)

What is meant by this term?

 
Vitaly Muzichenko #:

What is meant by this term?

I need to get the name of the current currency pair to translate it into the name of the button. For example, the indicator is on the eurusd chart. I need to translate the eurusd inscription in the button name. Accordingly, if it is on another currency pair - translate the name of another currency pair

The question is how to pull up. Symbol variable crashes mt
 
noxter195 #:
I need to get the name of the current currency pair to translate it into the name of the button. For example, the indicator is on the eurusd chart, I need to translate the eurusd inscription in the button name. Accordingly, if it is on another currency pair - translate the name of another currency pair

Question how to pull up. Symbol variable crashes mt

Nothing crashes, it's been working fine since MetaTrader was created.

 
Vitaly Muzichenko #:

Nothing crashes, it's been working perfectly since the creation of MetaTrader.

Yeah, thanks. Apparently the problem was in the terminal. Tried it on a different terminal and it worked.

 
Hello, can you write an EA for these indicators with a Martin but close positions either on the total TP or on the first TP?

<*-ex* files were deleted
