Questions like that are better to write in this thread - there are more opportunities to edit the text of messages on the forum than in private messages. And more people will have the chance to reply.
If it is possible to do the following in this EA: - the EA trades, it has a profit and always has a current minus. As soon as the current minus is less than the profit, for example, in the following ratio: 150% profit, 100% minus (or let's say, clearly the profit earned 300 currency of the deposit, and the minus current 200 currency of the deposit), then all is closed (all the orders and trades). Clearly the set of trades needs time to close all the set, it's probably a minute, so until all is not closed, of course, nothing new should not open. To be on the safe side, after closing all pending and current deals, let it wait for another minute and do not open anything. Then the next "race" starts. Begs the question, from what amount of profit to count this ratio 1:1.5 (by the way this ratio should be variable in the settings), what would close all? - I do not know, it seems to me that as soon as we obtain such a ratio, so we can act. How's that for you?
Here is an example of code that can close all orders opened by the EA.
Function TryCloseAll() tries to close all orders, but to be safe, it should be used in a loop, which will be executed until it returns True.
An example of such a loop is in function OnDeinit() called when the EA is removed from the chart.
Here is a hammer, and you can decide for yourself where and when to hammer nails with it )
Thank you
Hello all, help me write a forex robot for mt5. since I can not pay for the service on mql5 because of the ban on sanctions. remuneration will write to the card.
Kind . Need a programmer who promotes and sells an MQL 5. does not draw. Works on all pairs . Reward percentage of sales and interest on the sale of an indyuk.
A programmer programs - a programmer.
A salesman sells; a promoter promotes.
If you have a good strategy and are willing to share it, I can write an advisor.