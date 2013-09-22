candlesticks Patterns ( is there an indicator for it to determine on chart ? )

hi

TIMisthebest:

hi

Yes - Pattern Recognition Master and Pinbar Detector - both free.
 
enivid:
Yes - Pattern Recognition Master and Pinbar Detector - both free.
TIMisthebest:

hi

biantoro:
You can read this article:

Analyzing Candlestick Patterns

https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/101

TIMisthebest:

Check this...
TIMisthebest:

Change this 

bool _language=TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_LANGUAGE)==1251;

with.

string _language=TerminalInfoString(TERMINAL_LANGUAGE);
 
TIMisthebest:

biantoro:
thank you all

its done

 

candlestick_patterns.mq5

it's don't work at now ?

the error is :

    

can you please check it ?

 
TIMisthebest:

candlestick_patterns.mq5

it's don't work at now ?

the error is :

    

can you please check it ?

The good identifier is SERIES_SYNCHRONIZED.
