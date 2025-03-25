US30: no history data from 2021.09.01 00:00 to 2021.09.03 00:00 !!!
Seems you have a hole in your data.
Why are you posting these useless screenshots ? The log says there is a hole for 2 days from September 1 to 3 in 2021. You showed November data.
Check it correctly and ask your broker.
Because your broker does not provide history data of US30. You should ask your broker.
Thanks Nguyen
I have been using tester for almost a year and half on US30, and 10-15 minutes before this error, also I did run the test and it was working perfectly fine.
Seems you have a hole in your data.
Why are you posting these useless screenshots ? The log says there is a hole for 2 days from September 1 to 3 in 2021. You showed November data.
Check it correctly and ask your broker.
Thanks Alain
The point is I was using tester with the same dates few minutes earlier before this error started coming in.
I could not find any reason why the error was.
About screen shots, if I dont give them you complain and now even if I have attached, you are complaining :)
and there was no hole in data, as it was working earlier with the same dates. Somehow I figured out that my history file was changed / deleted (god knows how). That is when I reinstalled the history data, however error continued.
Any for now it have been resolved by ReInstalling Windows and MT5, and working without any errors with the same code.
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Downloaded the history, still checks for the history, timed out and error message no history data !!! ... this is really frustrating :(
Hi Friends
I have run the strategy tester about 30 minutes ago and it worked fine.
after changing some corrections in my code and when I try to run, I got "no history data" error which is strange to me as I have downloaded history data from 2019.
and trying to download gives timed out error.
I have checked the history folder, the history is there ...
Any clues ?