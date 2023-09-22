I will write an advisor free of charge - page 148
here is the franc in the morning, the distances were small here and so there is no 3 points, BUT! the alert would have come only when the long candle was in, i.e. an hour after the entry (or 20 minutes, doesn't matter, the important thing is that after the candle closed, and this is not an entry)
I would change the code a bit more.
What exactly has been changed? I don't know anything about code, I can only test it (if I know what to test)
Agreed
BUT! the alert would only come when the long candle is in, i.e. an hour after the entry (or 20 minutes, it does not matter, the important thing is that after the close of the candle, and this is no longer an entry).
This is the eternal question, how to calculate: on the current candle or on a just-closed one.
- If it is on the current unclosed candlestick, then the current candlestick may become equal to the previous one, and you get a signal. And then the price will go further, and there will be no equality on this candlestick. That is, the candlestick will be re-drawn.
- And if it is on a closed candlestick, then you clearly know that there is a signal, but with a delay of course. This is life, we don't know ahead.
Therefore, the standard is a signal immediately after the close of the candle. And at this point, in addition to equality, you can estimate how far the price has gone, and not to open a trade.
It is true, I got a stop loss yesterday, and it was nothing, it was short, I was just unlucky. And the growth after such a signal, as we see, is not weak.
I would not have got a stop here, but it was the middle of the night.
I would not get it here, but it was at night. One should choose one's own trading strategy, the indicator is needed to find (and inform) limit levels.
I tried after the second circle to send alert from MetaTrader to indicate the third time it touched. The alert worked, only on which pair it was.... go look for it)))
If this can be implemented as the second version of the induke it would be nice.
Anyway, thanks for the work done.
Knock-knock Indicator Ver 4
The version of the indicator in which you can select any number of candles in a row whose shadows are in the same price range.
Ivan made an interesting point about the price. Well done!
Great and thank you, let's test it and think about what else to add
What exactly has been changed? I don't know anything about code, I can only test it (if I know what to test)
couple of changes
This is the eternal question of whether to calculate on a current candle or a just-closed one.
It seems to me on this indicator only on a closed one