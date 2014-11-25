FORTS long delays in order execution - page 8
Could the delays be due to the nature of packet data transmission over the internet?
It would be a good idea to ask HFT traders working directly through gateways
Who has the initiative - ask in person - robot PRADA. Won the 2013 HFT under the nickname SECRET. http://smart-lab.ru/profile/SECRET/
and the 2011 HFT.
Used a simple internet connection at the beginning of my HFT career, but switched to a leased line andcolocation due to delays.
They have no problems with delays, I checked on the exchange forum.
But they have some kind of dedicated lines there, not through the general net, it seems. I don't know for sure - I'm not very good at it.
No one has direct access to the exchange - everyone works through gateways.
There are different gateway interfaces, as the developers themselves said, they work
through Plaza.
I am currently in correspondence with the technical support of the Exchange (regarding delays),
and it turned out that order numbers in MT-5 do not match Exchange orders.
My question is:
Why was it necessary to change the orders assigned by the Exchange?
Why do you need to change the orders that the Exchange assigns?
It's to prove something less in case of something) (just kidding).
In order not to shroud MT5 with unnecessary suspicion, we are waiting with interest for the developers' answer.
In addition to the developers, technical support has promised within an hour
to provide information on the following orders:
Here is the exchange's reply ( 5 application forgotten):
The response itself:
Here is the data on the quoted applications.
You can see that from request receipt by exchange, to sending response to the client was not more than 1 ms.
Accordingly, there is no delay on the exchange side.
10:07:07.299;P2Proxy;;Send received; id 0x800002267C0055F0; connKey 0x12302c95031b44f;TID 3224
10:07:07.299;P2Proxy;;Seq 975098, id 0x800002267c0055f0, input process 9 mcs, arrival time 35844594364 mcs, type 36, messageType 0, P2ReplyId -9223369672542366224, outType 36, p2proxyTime 101513683497, p2channel 2387755291093611599, BrokerCode 4100, Isin SILV-3.15, ClientCode UUU, CotirContr 1, OrderType 2, Amount 3, StrPrice 16.70000, Comment#8377637,
10:07:07.299;P2Proxy;;Posting reply id 0x800002267C0055F0 via connKey 0x12302c95031b44f;TID 3216
10:30:36.729;P2Proxy;;Send received; id 0x8000056F7C0055F0;connKey 0x12302c95031b44f;TID 3236
10:30:36.729;P2Proxy;;Seq 2192090, id 0x8000056f7c0055f0, input process 10 mcs, arrival time 37254225131 mcs, type 36, messageType 0, P2ReplyId -9223366060474870288, outType 36, p2proxyTime 105505828315, p2channel 2387755291093611599, BrokerCode 4100, Isin LKOH-3.15, ClientCodeUUU, CotirContr 1, OrderType 2, Amount 3, StrPrice 22083.00000, Comment #8378526, Login , ext_id 8378526,
10:30:36.730;P2Proxy;;Posting reply id 0x8000056F7C0055F0 via connKey 0x12302c95031b44f;TID 3232
10:40:01.993;P2Proxy;;Send received; id 0x800007267C0055F0;connKey 0x12302c95031b44f;TID 3236
10:40:01.993;P2Proxy;;Seq 2635609, id 0x800007267c0055f0, input process 10 mcs, arrival time 37819558127 mcs, type 36, messageType 0, P2ReplyId -9223364174984227344, outType 36, p2proxyTime 107106879623, p2channel 2387755291093611599, BrokerCode 4100, Isin BR-1.15, ClientCodeUUU, CotirContr 1, OrderType 2, Amount 2, StrPrice 80.38000, Comment #8378934, Login , ext_id 8378934,
10:40:01.993;P2Proxy;;Posting reply id 0x800007267C0055F0 via connKey 0x12302c95031b44f;TID 3216
10:41:45.263;P2Proxy;;Send received; id 0x800007797C0055F0;connKey 0x12302c95031b44f;TID 3216
10:41:45.263;P2Proxy;;Seq 2736393, id 0x800007797c0055f0, input process 18 mcs, arrival time 37922843385 mcs, type 36, messageType 0, P2ReplyId -9223363818501941776, outType 36, p2proxyTime 107399388662, p2channel 2387755291093611599, BrokerCode 4100, Isin LKOH-3.15, ClientCodeUUU, CotirContr 1, OrderType 2, Amount 3, StrPrice 22083.00000, Comment #8379013, Login , ext_id 8379013,
10:41:45.263;P2Proxy;;Posting reply id 0x800007797C0055F0 via connKey 0x12302c95031b44f;TID 3232
Respectfully,
Eduard Lamukhin
Moscow Exchange Technical Support
+7 (495) 733-95-07| help@moex.com