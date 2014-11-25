FORTS long delays in order execution - page 3

m_a_k:

Not once did I observe it. During the week I traded with an advisor placing 400 orders a day. Even on the news, with manual clicks almost no delays. Provider Infoline.

Aren't you confused? We are talking about BROKERS on the stock exchange here, not dealing centres.
 
GriFFon4ik:

I understand that when the news is released a lot of people want to make money on it and there are a lot of deals that queue up, but half a second will not give a lot of points plus or minus

SZZ: well, or change your broker

You don't know how much you've lost in half a second, do you?

GriFFon4ik,

You probably trade with your hands, then your statements are understandable. And it's not about the broker.

And for those who trade with a robot, here's a screenshot of a real account:

 
Japon mother! .... No... it's too early to consider going back to FORTS...
 
GriFFon4ik:

ZS: Or change your broker.

If you've never worked on FORTS, you'd better not give advice on it. To change brokers, you will have to pay a pretty good exit fee, in the form of income tax.

This is not a kitchen, where no one is responsible for anything and you can change brokers like gloves.

 

Now the connection has broken down. it's been ten minutes. who's had this?

The connection of the other robot/broker is fine.

 
pronych:

To change brokers, you have to pay a pretty good exit fee, in the form of income tax.

For example, a long-distance option and the money is already in a different account and no tax has to be paid :)
 
papaklass:

1. HFT is pure criminality. HFT violates the principle of equality for all participants to receive information.

And where does HFT violate something? If it's front-running, then yes - criminal. More?

Saying that HFT violates the principle of equality is like making everyone walk, because the car violates the principle of equality

 
notused:
For example, a long-distance option and the money is already in another account and there is no tax to pay :)
By the way, yes. I did that with a long-distance futcher. I transferred some money to my mum's account so she would not be nervous about drawdown.) I guess it's illegal.)
