FORTS long delays in order execution - page 3
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Not once did I observe it. During the week I traded with an advisor placing 400 orders a day. Even on the news, with manual clicks almost no delays. Provider Infoline.
Hello, could you please tell me if I am subscribed to a signal, will it copy the actions if I have the terminal switched off?
no, but you can put the terminal on the UPU
I understand that when the news is released a lot of people want to make money on it and there are a lot of deals that queue up, but half a second will not give a lot of points plus or minus
SZZ: well, or change your broker
You don't know how much you've lost in half a second, do you?
GriFFon4ik,
You probably trade with your hands, then your statements are understandable. And it's not about the broker.
And for those who trade with a robot, here's a screenshot of a real account:
GriFFon4ik,
You probably trade with your hands, then I understand what you are saying. And it's not about a broker.
And for those who trade with a robot, here's a screenshot of a real account:
ZS: Or change your broker.
If you've never worked on FORTS, you'd better not give advice on it. To change brokers, you will have to pay a pretty good exit fee, in the form of income tax.
This is not a kitchen, where no one is responsible for anything and you can change brokers like gloves.
Now the connection has broken down. it's been ten minutes. who's had this?
The connection of the other robot/broker is fine.
To change brokers, you have to pay a pretty good exit fee, in the form of income tax.
1. HFT is pure criminality. HFT violates the principle of equality for all participants to receive information.
And where does HFT violate something? If it's front-running, then yes - criminal. More?
Saying that HFT violates the principle of equality is like making everyone walk, because the car violates the principle of equality
For example, a long-distance option and the money is already in another account and there is no tax to pay :)