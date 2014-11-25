FORTS long delays in order execution - page 6

New comment
 

Me too, me too)))


 
Dima_S:

Me too, me too)))


What is your provider and tariff?

And your location?

Can you post a screenshot of the test in

http://www.speedtest.net/

What is your order execution time(OrderSendAsync)?

 
papaklass:

Party assignment Mikalas & Dima_S to try to determine the delay in orders execution from the market dynamics. That is, whether the delays are due to server load (news release moments, strong moves). Your pings allow to do so.

This is a request, not an order! :)

When the intensity is high and delays appear (big ones).
 
Mikalas:

I don't think anything, I gave the facts of real connections

And real trade. Thinking probably takes MQs.

Do you take into account the registration/execution time of the exchange?

Consider that the MT5 server has absolutely zero latency. I have pointed this out several times.

 
Renat:

Do you take into account the time of registration/execution of orders on the exchange?

Consider that the MT5 server has absolutely zero latency. I have pointed this out several times.

Renat, with all due respect, I don't believe that the exchange at 21:00 registers

It's hard to believe the 21-00's exchange registers requests for low-liquid instrument (there are few requests in the market, consequently there is no queue) and 388 ms.

CG      0       21:16:51.370    Trades  '': buy limit 5.00 ED-3.15 at 1.2405
FO      0       21:16:51.439    Trades  '': buy limit 5.00 ED-3.15 at 1.2405 placed for execution in 68 ms
QL      0       21:16:51.478    Trades  '': modify order #8393545 buy limit 5.00 ED-3.15 at 1.2405 sl: 0.0000 tp: 0.0000 -> 1.2492, sl: 0.0000 tp: 0.0000
MR      0       21:16:51.532    Trades  '': modify order #8393545 buy limit 5.00 ED-3.15 at 1.2405 sl: 0.0000 tp: 0.0000 -> 1.2492, sl: 0.0000 tp: 0.0000 placed for execution in 53 ms
OG      0       21:16:51.628    Trades  '': cancel order #8393545 buy limit 5.00 ED-3.15 at 1.2492
KR      0       21:16:51.672    Trades  '': cancel order #8393545 buy limit 5.00 ED-3.15 at 1.2492 placed for execution in 44 ms
PL      0       21:21:54.239    Trades  '': buy limit 5.00 ED-3.15 at 1.2405
OG      0       21:21:54.629    Trades  '': buy limit 5.00 ED-3.15 at 1.2405 placed for execution in 388 ms
RE      0       21:21:54.650    Trades  '': modify order #8393602 buy limit 5.00 ED-3.15 at 1.2405 sl: 0.0000 tp: 0.0000 -> 1.2498, sl: 0.0000 tp: 0.0000
HH      0       21:21:54.769    Trades  '': modify order #8393602 buy limit 5.00 ED-3.15 at 1.2405 sl: 0.0000 tp: 0.0000 -> 1.2498, sl: 0.0000 tp: 0.0000 placed for execution in 118 ms
KN      0       21:21:54.788    Trades  '': cancel order #8393602 buy limit 5.00 ED-3.15 at 1.2498
NJ      0       21:21:54.906    Trades  '': cancel order #8393602 buy limit 5.00 ED-3.15 at 1.2498 placed for execution in 118 ms
OE      0       21:26:55.771    Trades  '': buy limit 5.00 ED-3.15 at 1.2405
RL      0       21:26:55.849    Trades  '': buy limit 5.00 ED-3.15 at 1.2405 placed for execution in 77 ms
CN      0       21:26:55.880    Trades  '': modify order #8393659 buy limit 5.00 ED-3.15 at 1.2405 sl: 0.0000 tp: 0.0000 -> 1.2500, sl: 0.0000 tp: 0.0000
LL      0       21:26:55.968    Trades  '': modify order #8393659 buy limit 5.00 ED-3.15 at 1.2405 sl: 0.0000 tp: 0.0000 -> 1.2500, sl: 0.0000 tp: 0.0000 placed for execution in 87 ms
FE      0       21:26:55.996    Trades  '': cancel order #8393659 buy limit 5.00 ED-3.15 at 1.2500
OP      0       21:26:56.059    Trades  '': cancel order #8393659 buy limit 5.00 ED-3.15 at 1.2500 placed for execution in 63 ms
Внезапно образовалась супер-очередь?
На листинге выше отчетливо видно, что советник 3 раза совершает
одни и те же операции установил - модифицировал -  снял, только в первом и последнем - нет задержек,
а в середине ОГРОМНАЯ задержка.
 
Mikalas:

What is your provider and tariff?

And your location?

Can you post a screenshot of the test in

http://www.speedtest.net/

What is your order execution time (OrderSendAsync)?

2KOM, I do not remember the tariff.

Moscow

http://www.speedtest.net/result/3929727967.png

No info

 
Dima_S:

2KOM, I don't remember the rate

Moscow

http://www.speedtest.net/result/3929727967.png

No data

Very strange that your ping to the broker is 2ms (you have a slow internet connection of 15-20mb),

Apparently you are in the next house to your ISP.

I had 2com 100Mb at my place - it was much worse than OnLime.

 
Mikalas:

It is very strange that your ping to the broker is 2 ms (you have a slow internet connection of 15-20 mbs),

You are probably in the next house to your ISP.

I had a 2kom 100Mb at my place - it was much worse than OnLime.

Michael, internet speed and ping are different things. The tariff seems to be 15 mbps - it is measured successfully)).

When did you measure your 2COM?

 
Dima_S:

Michael, internet speed and ping are different things. The tariff seems to be 15mbit - it is measured successfully)).

When did you measure your 2COM?

I understand that they are different.

I measured 3 months ago, the quality was not satisfactory,

the traffic was jagged.

 
Dima_S:

Try the command (this is the Discovery server):

ping 46.188.31.168


Exchanging packets from 46.188.31.168 with 32 bytes of data:
Response from 46.188.31.168: number of bytes=32 time<1ms TTL=64
Response from 46.188.31.168: Number of bytes=32 time<1ms TTL=64
Response from 46.188.31.168: Number of bytes=32 time<1ms TTL=64
Response from 46.188.31.168: number bytes=32 time<1ms TTL=64

Ping statistic for 46.188.31.168:
Packets: sent = 4, received = 4, lost = 0
(0% loss)
Approximate time in msec:
Minimum = 0msec, Maximum = 0msec, Average = 0msec

I have a different IP.

12345678910
New comment