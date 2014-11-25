FORTS long delays in order execution - page 6
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Me too, me too)))
Me too, me too)))
What is your provider and tariff?
And your location?
Can you post a screenshot of the test in
http://www.speedtest.net/
What is your order execution time(OrderSendAsync)?
Party assignment Mikalas & Dima_S to try to determine the delay in orders execution from the market dynamics. That is, whether the delays are due to server load (news release moments, strong moves). Your pings allow to do so.
This is a request, not an order! :)
I don't think anything, I gave the facts of real connections
And real trade. Thinking probably takes MQs.
Do you take into account the registration/execution time of the exchange?
Consider that the MT5 server has absolutely zero latency. I have pointed this out several times.
Do you take into account the time of registration/execution of orders on the exchange?
Consider that the MT5 server has absolutely zero latency. I have pointed this out several times.
Renat, with all due respect, I don't believe that the exchange at 21:00 registers
It's hard to believe the 21-00's exchange registers requests for low-liquid instrument (there are few requests in the market, consequently there is no queue) and 388 ms.
What is your provider and tariff?
And your location?
Can you post a screenshot of the test in
http://www.speedtest.net/
What is your order execution time (OrderSendAsync)?
2KOM, I do not remember the tariff.
Moscow
http://www.speedtest.net/result/3929727967.png
No info
2KOM, I don't remember the rate
Moscow
http://www.speedtest.net/result/3929727967.png
No data
Very strange that your ping to the broker is 2ms (you have a slow internet connection of 15-20mb),
Apparently you are in the next house to your ISP.
I had 2com 100Mb at my place - it was much worse than OnLime.
It is very strange that your ping to the broker is 2 ms (you have a slow internet connection of 15-20 mbs),
You are probably in the next house to your ISP.
I had a 2kom 100Mb at my place - it was much worse than OnLime.
Michael, internet speed and ping are different things. The tariff seems to be 15 mbps - it is measured successfully)).
When did you measure your 2COM?
Michael, internet speed and ping are different things. The tariff seems to be 15mbit - it is measured successfully)).
When did you measure your 2COM?
I understand that they are different.
I measured 3 months ago, the quality was not satisfactory,
the traffic was jagged.
Try the command (this is the Discovery server):
ping 46.188.31.168
Exchanging packets from 46.188.31.168 with 32 bytes of data:
Response from 46.188.31.168: number of bytes=32 time<1ms TTL=64
Response from 46.188.31.168: Number of bytes=32 time<1ms TTL=64
Response from 46.188.31.168: Number of bytes=32 time<1ms TTL=64
Response from 46.188.31.168: number bytes=32 time<1ms TTL=64
Ping statistic for 46.188.31.168:
Packets: sent = 4, received = 4, lost = 0
(0% loss)
Approximate time in msec:
Minimum = 0msec, Maximum = 0msec, Average = 0msec
I have a different IP.