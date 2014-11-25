FORTS long delays in order execution - page 4
The basis of the HFT is a speed competition, i.e. the LEAVE of other competitors.
Attention, developers. There's been an unexplained glitch.
This is the second time this week the connection is lost. This time after restarting the terminal. Again in the evening. Oh, I wish the smart guys here would scratch their tongues right now and tell them to go to the broker.... And I even started dialing his number...
But I started another terminal with another computer from my home network and it connected perfectly. I mean, to the same login.
It's been going on like this for an hour now. One's connected fine, the other has a gargantuan singing )) intermittently. Skipped even some attempts to connect (sound), there is a small exchange of traffic, but no connection, even the tab "trade" does not appear.
The network is ordinary, home, through the hub. Internet works, from him to write. No special network firewalls.
I don't change anything either, I just close the terminal and reopen it.
Rebooting didn't help.
Both builds are same 880.
The OS is from the same disk XPsp3.
The antiviruses are different, but where it stopped working the bases have not been updated for a very long time due to expiry of the key.
This has also happened recently but I have not checked on the second computer. The connection appeared in the morning.
I do not know where to look to give the necessary information. At least let me know what the issue is.
I copied the log, replaced the account number with XXXXX. I'm attaching it.
Wow!
Deleted the file...broker\MT5\Bases\Open-Broker\symbols\spreads-XXXX.dat
and the terminal is connected.
It wouldn't connect before.
Somehow it coincided with expiry of March contracts. Just a guess.
If it happens again, I'll let you know...
The situation repeats itself. Ow! Where to look?
In a home peer-to-peer network to the same account, one computer has connection, the other does not.
In short, the problem is described above.
There seems to be some problem with synchronising the terminal with the server.
2014.03.18 12:49:08.656 Trades : sell limit 1.00 TRNF-6.14 at 73999 placed for execution in 6868 ms
build 880
Upd: Stand down. Got through to broker. The problem is being resolved.
Gentlemen developers!
Delays still "live" in the terminal...
And now?
Without details there can be no answers. And complete ones, because you can see even from the piece that there is a series of deals in the package.
Think about the amount of information you are presenting and what you want to get out, please.
Such things with full details can only be solved in the service desk.
