FORTS long delays in order execution - page 10
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I am currently in correspondence with the technical support of the Exchange (regarding delays),
and it turned out that order numbers in MT-5 do not match Exchange orders.
My question is:
Why was it necessary to change the orders assigned by the Exchange?
If you see a direct contradiction to what the developers said, then you need to think about your possible error, rather than immediately declare it in public.
You have presented logs with order tickers in MT5 (in this case #8393602), turning a blind eye to the fact that the exchange tickers are in the ID field:
I didn't write for nothing:
To get an accurate answer on timings, you need to form a request properly, ask a specific question on the specified trade to the broker's support team and ask for the execution log of the specific trade. For only the broker has accurate execution logs all the way around. It is important to ask the right question so that it is not seen as excessive and generic.
Apparently you asked the wrong question (as it is easier for you), got the results knowingly wrong and misinterpreted them.
Exchange tech support can't calculate the timings of the entire route outside the exchange core at all. Well, inside the exchange is correct - expectedly close to 1ms or lower. You asked the question to the wrong company. You should have asked it exclusively to the broker who controls the important part of the route, and then compare it with the logs of the terminal.
So, once again, you asked the wrong question, you asked the wrong company, you did not get the route timings, and you also made completely monstrous statements.
If you see a direct contradiction to what the developers said, you need to think about your possible mistake, rather than declare it to the public.
You have presented logs with order tickets in MT5 (in this case #8393602), turning a blind eye to the fact that stock tickers are in the ID field:
I did not write in vain:
Apparently you asked the wrong question (as it is easier for you), got the results knowingly wrong and misinterpreted them.
Exchange tech support can't calculate the timings of the whole route outside the exchange core at all. Well, inside the exchange is correct - expectedly close to 1ms and below. You asked the question to the wrong company. You should have asked it exclusively to the broker who controls the important part of the route, and then compare it with the logs of the terminal.
So, once again, you asked the wrong question, you asked the wrong company, you did not get the route timings, and you also made completely monstrous statements.
1. My ID field was not visible.
2. one of the questions was - is the exchange slowing down?
3. The request to trace my orders to the broker was sent long ago.
4. You HAVE volunteered to look into it and provide an answer.
In the meantime, what I see is the following:
3 * 2 ms 2 ms mtk-105-lag-91.msk.ip.ncnet.ru [77.37.254.198]
4 3 3 ms 2 ms 3 ms m10-cr01-be4-91.msk.ip.ncnet.ru [77.37.254.197]
5 3 ms 2 ms 3 ms macomnet-eth1000-m9-ix.macomnet.net [193.232.244.59]
6 3 ms 3 ms 4 ms FastEthernet0-0.ncc-8.MAcomnet.NET [195.128.64.67]
7 4 ms 4 ms 4 ms FKO-09-DCH-0910-MAcom.Macomnet.NET [212.5.127.81]
8 5 ms 4 ms 5 ms 193.219.127.225
Round trip: (2+3+3+4+4+5)*2 = 42 ms.
Just under the normal execution time of my EA's orders.
2014.11.24 19:10:43.796 Trades '': sell limit 2.00 URKA-3.15 at 14299 placed for execution in 55 ms
2014.11.24 19:11:00.278 Trades '': buy limit 2.00 AUDU-3.15 at 0.8195 placed for execution in 36 ms
We checked the code and reproduced the problem of extended time - it turns out that it is floating the time of delivery of the transaction notification to the client terminal.
In other words, the transaction is executed quickly as usual, but the notification packet from the trading server may arrive later on the terminal. This happens in floating mode, not all the time. So, there is a problem between the MT5 server and the MT5 terminal at the last stage of notification delivery. We are now looking into the reasons.
Thank you for your persistence - this will be fixed.
We checked the code and reproduced the problem of extended time - it turns out that it is floating the time of delivery of the transaction notification to the client terminal.
In other words, the transaction is executed quickly as usual, but the notification packet from the trading server may arrive later on the terminal. This happens in floating mode, not all the time. So, there is a problem between the MT5 server and the MT5 terminal at the last stage of notification delivery. We are now looking into the reasons.
Thank you for your persistence - this will be fixed.
I don't understand, why argue about a 4ms ping when the delivery time = 42ms?
"Do you want a ride, or do you want a ride?"
papaklass, both.
Be nicer and people will come to you...
Left a small question unanswered by the developers
Question:
Why was it necessary to change the orders that the Exchange assigns?