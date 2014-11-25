FORTS long delays in order execution - page 5
On 3G mobile modems (if you're not sitting next to a tower), you can easily achieve such data timings. The web pages do not fly at all, do they slow down?
And I have a ping to the server of ~ 4 - 5 ms
And all commands (OrderSendAsync) are executed 60-70 ms, and with delays, sometimes more than 400 ms
But what is the most interesting, sometimes the first order is executed in 30-34 ms.
(There were cases 28-29ms), but even 30 ms (in theory) is a lot, with such a ping.
I understand that sometimes the connection is of poor quality and "torn", but from the test.
This may be off-topic, but the terminal tends to slow down on its own.
In Service - Settings - Charts there is "show object properties after creation".
I have several charts open; no Expert Advisors, indicators or looped scripts at all. Only lines on charts, all less than a hundred.
I select, copy with Ctrl pressed - and at random intervals I wait up to 2-3 seconds while the terminal understands what is wanted. Then a dozen lines can be created quickly, but another object will slow down again.
//-- Win7 x64.
Maybe it's not about batches of orders and network expectations after all.
How???? Are you using a hosting service?
No, I have good quality (optics in the attic of my house, twisted pair to the flat) Internet from OnLime (not advertising :) )
P/S In a year and a half of operation - not a single failure!
A week ago, I tried to install optical (in the flat) using GPON 500 Mb technology from MGTS,
GPON works worse than OnLime - I abandoned GPON (I will wait when they will adjust everything).
The ping is the same as with OnLime, although the speed is higher, but far from the claimed 500 Mb (round-trip), at the same time
signal quality - just awful! I haven't seen such "ripping" even on ADSL.
Cool internet!
Do you think that the delays are due to the fact that your applications are processed by the broker? The first order goes almost directly, without processing, the subsequent ones are processed by the MT server, which "thinks" what to do with your order in the context of the "local" market maker.
I don't think anything, I have given facts of real connections
And real trade. Thinking probably takes MQs.
I don't think anything, I gave the facts of real connections
And real trade. Thinking probably takes MQs.