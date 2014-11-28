Did you see what appeared at the top? - page 7
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We are running through the live beta of the website header.
We will change it as the tests progress. There are a lot of improvements ahead.
I don't know about the landline, but from an android mobile it looks terrible, the main menu is superimposed on the service menu with my picture and the russian flag on top, I can't throw a screenshot from my mobile, look at it from the android
This is temporary.
We will fix everything and make it as convenient as possible.
We are running through the live beta of the website header.
We will change it as the tests progress. There are a lot of improvements ahead.
IMHO, it was better before. And now it's a bit creepy and unaccustomed.
You'll get used to it in a week and you'll see how much better it's gotten.
The header design is just the beginning of pulling out and rethinking useful features of the site. There is a lot to reform.
IMHO, it was better before that. Now it's a bit weird and unusual.
I think it's much better now. The design is super and most importantly, the controls are now visible, just like the programmes:
It's the latest trend. It's the last word in design:
I wish the icons were bigger and brighter:
ZS: Not so much brighter, but more contrasting with the background colour.
Man, when will they fix the menu on android, walking around the site is problematic, when I click on the menu at random, I end up somewhere randomly
Today or tomorrow.
Sorry they didn't fix it straight away.
I wish we could make it easier to highlight topics that have changed - articles become bold, but normal topics are not bold, andthese icons are almost indistinguishable