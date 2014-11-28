Did you see what appeared at the top? - page 5
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These are screenshots from user profiles, chosen at random.
Maybe someone will find it useful to see how to draw a trend line or something :)
It reminds me of a scandal when google or yandex indexed text messages ))))
It would be funny how random codes would appear.
For some reason, it reminds me of a scandal when Google or Yandex indexed text messages)))
It would be funny how random codes would appear from the service.
And if you don't share... the forum itself will share everything :))
And if you don't share, ... the forum itself will share everything :))
It's not like consent was asked for that the screenshots would become public domain.
Looks like the Vault might become public domain as well.
sergeev:
it is not as if consent was asked that screenshots be made publicly available
The banners only use screenshots of the charts themselves, where there is no personal information.
Screenshots of the entire terminal window (where account login, balance, log, etc. are visible) are not indexed by search bots, they are not used in banners and do not appear on the wall in the profile.
Baga, I'm writing here, I'm not writing to the SR, as they will probably decide more quickly here.
Opera 12.12 Win7 x64
- Все ссылки ведут на английские ресурсы.
- На некоторых ссылках пишет "Published code" вместо "Опубликован код" (с другими типами также)
- Хотя иногда проскакивают и русские названия, но без указания типа (статья, код, продукт маркета).
PS. It's already been decided. Quickly :)
The banners only use screenshots of the charts themselves, where there is no personal information.
Screenshots of the whole terminal window (where you see account login, balance, log, etc.) are not indexed by search bots, they are not used in banners and do not appear on the wall in the profile.
Apparently this screenshot is an exception?
The link led here to https://www.mql5.com/ru/charts/150/gbpusd-h1-metaquotes-software-corp.
And it is indexed.
Apparently this screen is an exception?
The link led here to https://www.mql5.com/ru/charts/150/gbpusd-h1-metaquotes-software-corp.
And it is indexed.
This screenshot is from July 2012, when we were just launching and testing the service (there's even a test server listed).
After that we banned indexing.
In the mobile terminal this informer occupies the whole first page - each of the 5 informer positions is written on two lines - a lot of empty space and you have to flip through.
Fixed it. Quickly. Now we display only one position.
That would be if they made an informer of 5 positions, not all are changed randomly. And something in the form of a queue - shifted to the left - first gone - last randomly appeared. Then will not be such a frequent change of links - when you go to pages do not have time to read.
Plummer ad :))