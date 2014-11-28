Did you see what appeared at the top? - page 6

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Contender:

Plummer ad :))

By the way, it would be nice if we could somehow level out the following trick: opening an account with 100 CU and depositing 10000 CU and receiving a profit deal of e.g. 100-200 CU and increasing 200% because the initial balance is taken into account, isn't it crazy?
 

Signals from the Championship appear in the ribbon at the top.

The signal itself says:

The signal is disabled from monitoring and unavailable for subscription.
 
fyords:

Signals from the Championship appear in the ribbon at the top.

And the signal itself says:

It's only temporary. Just an expense of the beta version of the first launch.

 

I didn't like the adverts at first. Now it seems OK - it's a good solution. The articles (well forgotten old stuff) are revised more than before without this ribbon.

Only it changes frequently and chaotically. If it was made as a running line like "queue" - one is added, new one appears, four are seen from previous time. But now something worthy of attention appeared - reload the page and "search and search" what was there.

 
abolk:

I didn't like the adverts at first. Now it seems OK - it's a good solution. The articles (well forgotten old stuff) are revised more than before without this ribbon.

Only it changes frequently and chaotically. If it was made as a running line like "queue" - one is added, new one appears, four are seen from previous time. But if something worthy of attention - reloaded the page and "seek-sweep" that there was.

Well, I usually click the mouse wheel, then the link opens in a background tab. You can go there, read, and then close to see what's left. It's handy.

A variant with queue, I think, will be additional unjustified load on web-server, because each user has his own queue and when requesting page you have to make digs in database and look for necessary queue.

 
I thought I had the wrong address.)
 
sanyooooook:
I thought I had the wrong address.)
Yeah. I like it.)
 
  1. Due to a website update, 13 of my private messages have been marked unread.
  2. Why do you write your first and last name in capital letters?
 

I'm looking at it and it feels like something's missing.

and when navigating, the mouse goes to the old places and there's nothing there ))

 
3. The favourites star is "empty", although there are updates in the themes.
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