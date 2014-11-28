Did you see what appeared at the top? - page 6
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Plummer ad :))
Signals from the Championship appear in the ribbon at the top.
The signal itself says:
Signals from the Championship appear in the ribbon at the top.
And the signal itself says:
It's only temporary. Just an expense of the beta version of the first launch.
I didn't like the adverts at first. Now it seems OK - it's a good solution. The articles (well forgotten old stuff) are revised more than before without this ribbon.
Only it changes frequently and chaotically. If it was made as a running line like "queue" - one is added, new one appears, four are seen from previous time. But now something worthy of attention appeared - reload the page and "search and search" what was there.
I didn't like the adverts at first. Now it seems OK - it's a good solution. The articles (well forgotten old stuff) are revised more than before without this ribbon.
Only it changes frequently and chaotically. If it was made as a running line like "queue" - one is added, new one appears, four are seen from previous time. But if something worthy of attention - reloaded the page and "seek-sweep" that there was.
Well, I usually click the mouse wheel, then the link opens in a background tab. You can go there, read, and then close to see what's left. It's handy.
A variant with queue, I think, will be additional unjustified load on web-server, because each user has his own queue and when requesting page you have to make digs in database and look for necessary queue.
I thought I had the wrong address.)
I'm looking at it and it feels like something's missing.
and when navigating, the mouse goes to the old places and there's nothing there ))