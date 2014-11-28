Did you see what appeared at the top? - page 8

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sanyooooook:

I wish the badges were bigger and brighter:

ZS: Not so much brighter, but more contrasting with the background colour.

+

I can't see the icons at all...

 

They should also remove the advertisement with the magnifying glass running behind the mouse...

I understand that all sites are trying to monitor users, but these ads are really annoying, I want to leave this site immediately (

I have to use anti-intrusive means

 
Serj_Che:

+

Icons are not visible at all ...

+
 
Serj_Che:


They should also remove the advertisement with the magnifying glass running behind the mouse...

I understand that all sites are trying to monitor users, but these ads are really annoying, I want to leave this site immediately (

Not as bothersome as it is distracting. For any entertainment site can be and would be suitable? But for this resource is clearly not on topic.
 
Not comfortable on an android smartphone
 

When zoomed in and on a normal screen, not just on mobiles


[Deleted]  
I don't know where to click to write and who to write a private message to, android, mobile
 
IvanIvanov:
Personal messages are all a mosaic, I don't know where to click to write and who to write a personal message to, android, mobile

On the PC, you can still see where to poke around. However, the developers have promised to fix this and the mess soon.

[Deleted]  
I turned the screen to the side. Everything is white and it feels like a pop-up window wants to load on top of it, but it fails, then you see an advertising banner on a white sheet, and that's it... until the page reloads in the normal screen position

cool banner - like monkeys going to metatrader...
 

IvanIvanov:

cool banner - how monkeys go to metatrader...

MQ will experiment a bit more with the design and only monkeys will be interested in metatrader.

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