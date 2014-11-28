Did you see what appeared at the top? - page 8
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I wish the badges were bigger and brighter:
ZS: Not so much brighter, but more contrasting with the background colour.
+
I can't see the icons at all...
They should also remove the advertisement with the magnifying glass running behind the mouse...
I understand that all sites are trying to monitor users, but these ads are really annoying, I want to leave this site immediately (
I have to use anti-intrusive means
+
Icons are not visible at all ...
They should also remove the advertisement with the magnifying glass running behind the mouse...
I understand that all sites are trying to monitor users, but these ads are really annoying, I want to leave this site immediately (
When zoomed in and on a normal screen, not just on mobiles
Personal messages are all a mosaic, I don't know where to click to write and who to write a personal message to, android, mobile
On the PC, you can still see where to poke around. However, the developers have promised to fix this and the mess soon.
IvanIvanov:
cool banner - how monkeys go to metatrader...
MQ will experiment a bit more with the design and only monkeys will be interested in metatrader.