Did you see what appeared at the top? - page 10
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A suggestion, a question:
Maybe it's better this way, huh? It would be more pleasing to the eye to see how much can be withdrawn ;) And the selection of input/output systems with a link to them immediately - would be convenient.
I'm wondering what's missing.)
No way to see how much dough is in an account )
and I think what's missing ))))
I can't see how much money is in the account )
I was upset at first...
By the way, the asterisk indicating new posts in favourite threads is not shaded.
I got frustrated in the first place...
By the way, the asterisk indicating new posts in the favourite threads is not coloured.
when there are no new messages and no asterisk
when there are no new messages and no asterisk
Is this your new post? ... it was until I opened the page now. It didn't have an asterisk.
It may take a while to appear, but if you don't go in for a while and there are new posts in the thread, it will appear.
There wasn't an asterisk on your post either.
Previously it was possible to switch between forum/work/blog languages in one click.
Now you have to make it 2.
Suggestion:
Instead of showing the current language as in the picture below (it's already clear what language the page is in), show a link to an OTHER language, e.g. English. This makes it one-click again. This is how it's done on many other sites...
Well and the font of headers in the header, in my opinion, not very well chosen...
It may take a while to appear, but if you haven't visited for a while and there are new posts in the thread, it will appear.
there was no star on your post either.
Well, well, well, here we go again... No star...
Apparently not yet, and the stars are shining strangely. Well, I'm off to bed before another... star named Sun ;)
he's got no slippers, he's got no stars))
Previously it was possible to switch between forum/work/blog languages in one click.
Now you have to make it 2.
Suggestion:
Instead of showing the current language as in the picture below (it's already clear what language the page is in), show a link to an OTHER language, e.g. English. This makes it one-click again. This is how it's done on many other sites...
Just make it pop up as if you were hovering over your avatar