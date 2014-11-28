Did you see what appeared at the top? - page 2
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On which browser? I'm fine in Opera and FireFox.
Not running, but annoying.
In which browser? I'm fine in Opera and FireFox.
It's not fixed ((
Chrome
In addition, it is constantly changing, which has no properties advertising, something flashed, read the desired information, went to another page, no still in the ad was something interesting, returned and there have already changed twice
It's not fixed(!)
What browser are you watching on? And the browser version...
Try pressing Ctrl+F5.
What browser do you use?
If something topical came up, based on recent searches on this site, that would be even better.
Opera 12.12.
Sometimes the "spacer" underneath the pictures glitches.
Chrome
Backspace or Alt+Left (in Opera) you can go back a step without refreshing.