Did you see what appeared at the top? - page 2

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tol64:
On which browser? I'm fine in Opera and FireFox.
It's fixed now))
 
lazarev-d-m:
Not running, but annoying.
In addition, it is constantly changing, which has no advertising properties, something flashed, read the necessary information, went to another page, no vetakchi in the ads was something interesting, returned and there are already twice all changed
 
tol64:
In which browser? I'm fine in Opera and FireFox.

It's not fixed ((

Chrome

 
lazarev-d-m:
In addition, it is constantly changing, which has no properties advertising, something flashed, read the desired information, went to another page, no still in the ad was something interesting, returned and there have already changed twice
Backspace or Alt+Left (in Opera) can go back one step without refreshing.
 
St.Vitaliy:

It's not fixed(!)

What browser are you watching on? And the browser version...

Try pressing Ctrl+F5.

 
tol64:
What browser do you use?
Chrome
 

If something topical came up, based on recent searches on this site, that would be even better.

 

Opera 12.12.

Sometimes the "spacer" underneath the pictures glitches.

 
St.Vitaliy:
Chrome
Yes, that's right, there's that in Chrome. Not in all cases, but quite often.
 
tol64:
Backspace or Alt+Left (in Opera) you can go back a step without refreshing.
Yes it works, somehow I forgot about this function
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