Did you see what appeared at the top? - page 13

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artmedia70:
It seems that the colour scheme of the site menu is the same as that of the MQL5 logo

Yes, I noticed that too, but there(on the previous blue one) the colour somehow harmonises, and the old yellow with the new blue is something of a mess.

I've been thinking maybe the blue one should be changed )

 
sanyooooook:

Yeah, I noticed that too, but there (on the previous blue) the colour is somehow in harmony, and the old yellow with the new blue is something of a mess.

and now i'm thinking maybe it's the blue that needs to be changed )

The whole "maybe..." thing reminded me of a boxer problem:))
 
artmedia70:
I'm reminded of a boxer's problem:)))
Oooh, the credits at the end are in yellow on a blue background, that's how you do it ))
 
It's getting worse and worse. Menu forum then tab forum. Not only is it buttery' but you have to click twice to go from the branch to the main forum. I consider this step of combining everything into a drop-down menu a nonsense. At least leave the forum separately also at the top!!!!!
 
Not twice but three times. Mobile Forum, then Page Up and then another Forum at the bottom. What kind of teams or what kind of designer started?
Has this nonsense been agreed to by them at the top of the resource administration?
 
I understand the creativity and all that. But the butter can be removed. Thank you for your understanding and possible edits as perceived by the public.
 

When searching the site, there is no drop-down list with search options:

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P.S. Google ChromeVersion 39.0.2171.65 m; Windows 8.1 x64

P.P.S. I updated Google Ghrome to Version 39.0.2171.71 m - still no dropdown list with tooltips

 

the history of my queries is in place.


 
sanyooooook:

the history of my queries is in place.


How do I get something I've entered to start looking for it? Once I pressed enter - it worked. Now I get no response. The search phrase you entered just stays in the field, nothing more.
 

can we make it so that when you click on the star, the briefcase, the cloud with the number of posts,

a list of updated threads, discussion threads, etc. would appear?

for example, the star is now first you go to the list of favorites and only then to the updated topic.

This is not convenient.

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