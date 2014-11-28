Did you see what appeared at the top? - page 13
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
It seems that the colour scheme of the site menu is the same as that of the MQL5 logo
Yes, I noticed that too, but there(on the previous blue one) the colour somehow harmonises, and the old yellow with the new blue is something of a mess.
I've been thinking maybe the blue one should be changed )
Yeah, I noticed that too, but there (on the previous blue) the colour is somehow in harmony, and the old yellow with the new blue is something of a mess.
and now i'm thinking maybe it's the blue that needs to be changed )
I'm reminded of a boxer's problem:)))
When searching the site, there is no drop-down list with search options:
P.S. Google ChromeVersion 39.0.2171.65 m; Windows 8.1 x64
P.P.S. I updated Google Ghrome to Version 39.0.2171.71 m - still no dropdown list with tooltips
the history of my queries is in place.
the history of my queries is in place.
can we make it so that when you click on the star, the briefcase, the cloud with the number of posts,
a list of updated threads, discussion threads, etc. would appear?
for example, the star is now first you go to the list of favorites and only then to the updated topic.
This is not convenient.