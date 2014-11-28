Did you see what appeared at the top? - page 11
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and I wonder what's missing ))))
no visible dough in the account )
It would be nice to fix the top menu bar (so it doesn't scroll with the page). IMHO, of course.
Nah, it's no good - it eats up the screen. If the PC-only version was for PC users, maybe...
The mobile version of the site is set up separately.
How? I couldn't get into my profile to reply to the person in private.
Horizontal layout with minimum scale:
Vertical:
And vertical with the screen fully shifted to the left as far as it will go:
How?
How?
like this
https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/artmedia70/messages
The mobile version of the site is set up separately.
And where is the switch?
I have a netbook which is good for reading on the sofa after a day's work - the screen there isn't very big, and the constant menu at the top would be annoying. (Consider me selfish in this matter).
so
https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/artmedia70/messages
I was expecting that answer, knowing it was a possibility. But it's not convenient, is it? It still makes the menu pile up. What if there's somewhere else you need to go?
The designer hasn't yet learned how to make rubber templates, so everything gets piled up. Rubberized templates, even when narrowing the browser width on the PC, all the horizontal elements begin to be placed vertically, ie, what was on the right, is located below.
The developers should have downloaded a tool called Artisteer, selected a suitable template there and dragged it to this site.
The designer hasn't yet learned how to make rubber templates, and therefore everything gets bunched up. With rubber templates, even when the browser is narrowed in width on the PC, all horizontal elements start to be placed vertically, i.e. what was on the right is placed below.