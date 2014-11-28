Did you see what appeared at the top? - page 9
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MQ will experiment with the design a bit more and only monkeys will be interested in metatrader.
Come on :-) People are working.... Sooner or later we will remember this fuss and dream about updates at least once a year.... :-)
It looks ok on the computer but if you want my mobile version, just click Ctrl+wheel to zoom......... it looks very much the same... :-)
Come on :-) People are working.... Maybe in a year or so we'll remember all this fuss and dream of updating at least once a year.... :-)
Right.
Not everyone notices that we make 2-3 upgrades per day.
That means a lot of work is going on, although not always visible from the outside. Today we got to the visual part and tomorrow it will be much better.
Right.
Not everyone notices that we are releasing 2-3 website upgrades a day.
This means that a lot of work is going on, although it is not always visible from the outside. Today we got to the visual part, and tomorrow it will be much better.
What was wrong with the last design? We have to fix technical glitches, but what was wrong with the design? You could have added drop-down menus to it...
Conservatism is important when it comes to money, in my opinion.
Wherever anything is done, there will be those who don't like it or just want to stick their tongue out. There are always disgruntled people.
It has to do with a person's psyche, it means they have some kind of problem, and here they are trying to solve it with these micro aggressions. See a psychiatrist. This is not my imagination, everything is scientifically proven, read up on the Internet about psychology.
Right.
Not everyone notices that we are releasing 2-3 website upgrades a day.
This means that a lot of work is going on, although it is not always visible from the outside. Today we got to the visual part, and tomorrow it will be much better.
Wherever anything is done, there will be those who don't like it or just want to stick their tongue out. There are always disgruntled people.
It has to do with a person's psyche, it means they have some kind of problem, and here they are trying to solve it with these micro aggressions. See a psychiatrist. This is not my imagination, everything has been scientifically proven, read about psychology on the Internet.
You can tell right away how you throw projections - third year? ;)
Thanks ! Appreciated it ! It is very good. Where did the link to the wall go ?????
The link to the wall disappeared a week or a week and a half ago.
P.S. look in the "basement" of the site, there's aSite History- that's the wall.
You can tell right away how you throw projections - third year? ;)
A little suggestion:
How about this, huh? It would be more pleasing to the eye to see how much can be removed ;) And a selection of input/output systems with a link to them at once would be handy.