Removal of signals

Hello, Can someone tell me how I can remove subscriptions that I subscribed to ? I am trying to create my own signal and I get the message that you are subscribed to some signals.

 

Go to Signals - My Subscribtions (to this page https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions for example), and click on 'unsubscribe':

 

