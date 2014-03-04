Who has already tried the Signals subscription to get on the tail of ATC 2012 participants? - page 82
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You're all experts, aren't you? Judging by your work, you have not done any trading. So your opinion is invaluable, that is, useless.
...
it's not working.
And why did you start with eurjpy and not in order with audusd? (but who cares)
I don't have "clean" symbols in my account - all symbols end in ".m", and some pairs (among them eurjpy) have besides ".m" also ".m1", ".m2", ".m3" triplets. In general, you have to specify what to replace with what.
P. S. Hiding of the "tees" from the market window did not affect the functionality of the signal.
P. P. S. Build 730
I'll share my experience too.
One signal provider lost an account - I didn't put any stops on it at all.
My mistake - I chased the profits.
I have seen stops on another one. I logged in.
Now I look - the same picture. No stops. Take profit's up.
I'm losing money on the trades. But there's a silver lining. The loss though it seems big but it is in limits of money management - no more than 0.5%.
So far all is normal.
If there is more than one copy of a character, automatic matching is disabled.
there are duplicate entries in the history on the website monitoring, i.e. one order is recorded twice in the history.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/966
The question to the developers, rather a suggestion: why monitor (to show) in the overall ranking of accounts of Signals Providers that you can not subscribe to (why bother people), is not easier to do as in some ratings PAMM services, if you can not invest money (we have to subscribe), the account is not shown by default, they can be viewed if you put a tick - view all accounts. And the second question on the calculation of growth. For example Gain: 4 971 973 988 617 030 % with Start Deposit: 0. 00 GBP and Profit: 13.80 GBP. If you look carefully, in the calculation of growth, your system does not take into account that the provider trades with credit money and counts them in profit, it misleads people.
I agree with the opinion of the author of the post.
The Rating should help to find "normal" Signals. Who benefits from such a Rating where the first place is taken by a Signal with unrealistic interest and an unclear broker who allows to make trades with ZERO deposit on a REAL type account. Very soon all top 100 places of the Rating of "successful" Signals will be occupied by Spam Signals.
I agree with the opinion of the author of the post.
The Rating should help to find "normal" Signals. Who benefits from such a Rating where the first place is taken by a Signal with unrealistic interest and an unclear broker who allows to make trades with ZERO deposit on a REAL type account. Very soon all of the first 100 places in the rating of "successful" Signals will be occupied by Spam Signals.