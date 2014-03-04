Who has already tried the Signals subscription to get on the tail of ATC 2012 participants? - page 82

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The other "partners" through whom you open an account like this return the spread, but it's bullshit, they won't pay more than 0.3-0.5. I don't know if you are a big broker who will pay me back the spread more than 0,3-0,5 points, they will not pay me back, provided that my average spread is 1,5-2 pts. With the same success you can open account with normal broker who will pay 1 point. I have already got fixed 0.8, how much less? :-)
 
St.Vitaliy:

You're all experts, aren't you? Judging by your work, you have not done any trading. So your opinion is invaluable, that is, useless.

...

What's that got to do with it? Or is it the full moon that's shaking you up? It's not like I gave you my opinion on trade. I've still got a long way to go. I'm not in a hurry to sell out. )) Too bad you can't answer. This must be the tenth time I've been banned again, and as always for your "invaluable" opinion.
  
Signals: Исправлена ошибка в автоматическом преобразовании торговых символов Forex вида EURUSD*. 
В случае если у источника сигнала есть символ EURUSD!, а у подписчика сигнала - символ EURUSD (или наоборот), 
терминал автоматически распознаёт соответствие подобных торговых инструментов друг другу и подменяет их имена при копировании сигнала.

it's not working.

LO      0       Signal  02:38:40        '252574': signal provider has position [sell 0.20 AUDUSD 1.04195]
DE      0       Signal  02:38:40        '252574': signal provider has position [buy 0.10 EURAUD 1.24084]
CD      0       Signal  02:38:40        '252574': signal provider has position [sell 0.10 EURCHF 1.20853]
QS      0       Signal  02:38:40        '252574': signal provider has position [sell 0.30 EURGBP 0.80750333]
MR      0       Signal  02:38:40        '252574': signal provider has position [buy 0.10 EURJPY 101.852]
OE      0       Signal  02:38:40        '252574': signal provider has position [sell 0.60 EURUSD 1.293095]
CM      0       Signal  02:38:40        '252574': signal provider has position [buy 0.40 GBPCHF 1.4910325]
MN      0       Signal  02:38:40        '252574': signal provider has position [sell 2.10 GBPJPY 128.585667]
EH      0       Signal  02:38:40        '252574': signal provider has position [sell 0.20 GBPUSD 1.59924]
PM      0       Signal  02:38:40        '252574': signal provider has position [buy 0.10 USDCAD 0.99104]
RO      0       Signal  02:38:40        '252574': signal provider has position [sell 0.10 USDCHF 0.94083]
RD      0       Signal  02:38:40        '252574': signal provider has position [buy 0.10 USDJPY 79.538]
ND      2       Signal  02:38:40        '252574': synchronization terminated, cannot copy position, symbol EURJPY not found
KL      0       Signal  02:38:40        '252574': subscription disabled

And why did you start with eurjpy and not in order with audusd? (but who cares)

I don't have "clean" symbols in my account - all symbols end in ".m", and some pairs (among them eurjpy) have besides ".m" also ".m1", ".m2", ".m3" triplets. In general, you have to specify what to replace with what.

P. S. Hiding of the "tees" from the market window did not affect the functionality of the signal.

P. P. S. Build 730

 
If there is more than one copy of a character, auto-matching is disabled.
 

I'll share my experience too.

One signal provider lost an account - I didn't put any stops on it at all.

My mistake - I chased the profits.

I have seen stops on another one. I logged in.

Now I look - the same picture. No stops. Take profit's up.

I'm losing money on the trades. But there's a silver lining. The loss though it seems big but it is in limits of money management - no more than 0.5%.

So far all is normal.

 
Question to developers, rather a suggestion: why monitor (show) in the overall rating of accounts of signal suppliers that you can not subscribe (why bother people), is not easier to do as in some ratings of PAMM services, if you can not invest money (we have to subscribe) then the account is not shown by default, they can be viewed, if you put a tick - view all accounts. And the second question on the calculation of growth. For example Gain: 4 971 973 988 617 030 % with Start Deposit: 0. 00 GBP and Profit: 13.80 GBP. If you look carefully, in the calculation of growth, your system does not take into account that the provider trades with credit money and counts them in profit, it misleads people.
 
Renat:
If there is more than one copy of a character, automatic matching is disabled.
We should come up with something. No sooner have "lockers" got excited about the possibility of "locking" in mt5 than it turns out that such brokers will not be able to fully participate in the signals
 

there are duplicate entries in the history on the website monitoring, i.e. one order is recorded twice in the history.

https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/966

 
Sensh:

The question to the developers, rather a suggestion: why monitor (to show) in the overall ranking of accounts of Signals Providers that you can not subscribe to (why bother people), is not easier to do as in some ratings PAMM services, if you can not invest money (we have to subscribe), the account is not shown by default, they can be viewed if you put a tick - view all accounts. And the second question on the calculation of growth. For example Gain: 4 971 973 988 617 030 % with Start Deposit: 0. 00 GBP and Profit: 13.80 GBP. If you look carefully, in the calculation of growth, your system does not take into account that the provider trades with credit money and counts them in profit, it misleads people.

I agree with the opinion of the author of the post.

The Rating should help to find "normal" Signals. Who benefits from such a Rating where the first place is taken by a Signal with unrealistic interest and an unclear broker who allows to make trades with ZERO deposit on a REAL type account. Very soon all top 100 places of the Rating of "successful" Signals will be occupied by Spam Signals.

 
Michel_S:

I agree with the opinion of the author of the post.

The Rating should help to find "normal" Signals. Who benefits from such a Rating where the first place is taken by a Signal with unrealistic interest and an unclear broker who allows to make trades with ZERO deposit on a REAL type account. Very soon all of the first 100 places in the rating of "successful" Signals will be occupied by Spam Signals.

By the way, I also can't find any good Signals with subscription services. How many vendors I have to search through to find a working one. You need a filter without it.
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