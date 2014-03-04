Who has already tried the Signals subscription to get on the tail of ATC 2012 participants? - page 36
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By the way - not clear, well-known similar services like Zulu (not a technical analogy - analogy for the sale of signals) - took as payment for such services, a piece - a multiple of the buyer's work lot signal. We get it - a purely technical penny, like buying a signal for $1 - for a week. I think this is dumping or progress?
Of course, when one trades on a demo account the price of such signals will hardly exceed $10 per week.
If I open an account with $20 and relatively steadily earn only 10-20% per month, the price can go up to $100 and higher.
As a result, there will be signal ratings and there will be no need to participate in the contest, because topovoe place in the rating is hundreds or thousands of subscribers. The main thing is that the kitchens would not burst on such joys....
Yep - last update I had2012.10.14 05:48:30
Last Monday, at market opening - had a similar situation.
Some kind of lag in the graphical display...
Mixing signals and selective subscription is technically possible and not even difficult to do (given that the functionality is almost ready).
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If we are talking about a true multi-currency trading system and not a multitude of single-currency ones, then selective subscription is out of the question.
PS. The link to the article is not mine, it was the service that decided for me. I don't know how much of that article corresponds to what I think about multicurrency.
Contender:
If we are talking about a true multi-currency trading system and not a multitude of single-currency ones, then selective subscriptions are out of the questionPS. The link to the article is not mine, it was the service that decided for me. I don't know how much that article corresponds to what I think about multicurrency.
:) Remove the link when editing and put a few extra spaces - the link will not bother: "multicurrency trading system".
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Why? The owners of the service have their own agenda, it's my job to warn you.
Signals have disappeared from the terminal, although they should be in the new build (712).
The signals have disappeared from the terminal, although they should be in the new build (712).
What does "gone" mean? Is the Signals tab empty?