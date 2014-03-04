Who has already tried the Signals subscription to get on the tail of ATC 2012 participants? - page 36

New comment
 
IvanIvanov:

By the way - not clear, well-known similar services like Zulu (not a technical analogy - analogy for the sale of signals) - took as payment for such services, a piece - a multiple of the buyer's work lot signal. We get it - a purely technical penny, like buying a signal for $1 - for a week. I think this is dumping or progress?

Of course, when one trades on a demo account the price of such signals will hardly exceed $10 per week.

If I open an account with $20 and relatively steadily earn only 10-20% per month, the price can go up to $100 and higher.

As a result, there will be signal ratings and there will be no need to participate in the contest, because topovoe place in the rating is hundreds or thousands of subscribers. The main thing is that the kitchens would not burst on such joys....

 
  • There's been a lot of talk about entry, but what about exit, if you imagine there's been a loss of communication for a while?
  • And what happens if the recipient closes the transaction themselves? Rasynchronization? How about prohibiting to trade in the account while using signals? There is no sense in their actions anyway.(God forbid, the milkmaid presses the wrong button:)
  • Maybe we should establish an order so that the provider will not receive the money if he has traded in minus position within the subscription period? (closer to PAMMs, we still have access to his funds, but keep the commission, it is correct).
  • Also interesting to know what is the situation with your lightweight VPN service, is the project up and running, or have you changed your mind?
 
The signals on the website don't update, is something broken?
[Deleted]  

Yep - last update I had2012.10.14 05:48:30

Last Monday, at market opening - had a similar situation.

[Deleted]  

Some kind of lag in the graphical display...

 
MetaDriver 2012.10.13 03:44 2012.10.13 03:44:58 #

Mixing signals and selective subscription is technically possible and not even difficult to do (given that the functionality is almost ready).

---

If we are talking about a true multi-currency trading system and not a multitude of single-currency ones, then selective subscription is out of the question.

PS. The link to the article is not mine, it was the service that decided for me. I don't know how much of that article corresponds to what I think about multicurrency.
Реализация мультивалютного режима в MetaTrader 5
Реализация мультивалютного режима в MetaTrader 5
  • 2011.01.10
  • Konstantin Gruzdev
  • www.mql5.com
Интерес к мультивалютному анализу и мультивалютной торговле существует давно. Но только с выпуском в свет терминала MetaTrader 5 и языка программирования MQL5 появилась возможность реализации полноценного мультивалютного режима. В данной статье предложен способ, позволяющий проводить анализ и обработку всех поступающих тиков по множеству финансовых инструментов. В качестве иллюстрации рассмотрен мультивалютный индикатор RSI для индекса доллара USDx.
 

Contender:

If we are talking about a true multi-currency trading system and not a multitude of single-currency ones, then selective subscriptions are out of the question

PS. The link to the article is not mine, it was the service that decided for me. I don't know how much that article corresponds to what I think about multicurrency.
:) Remove the link when editing and put a few extra spaces - the link won't bother: "multi-currency trading system".
 
Yedelkin 2012.10.15 09:24 2012.10.15 09:24:03 #

:) Remove the link when editing and put a few extra spaces - the link will not bother: "multicurrency trading system".

---

Why? The owners of the service have their own agenda, it's my job to warn you.
 

Signals have disappeared from the terminal, although they should be in the new build (712).

 
DC2008:

The signals have disappeared from the terminal, although they should be in the new build (712).

What does "gone" mean? Is the Signals tab empty?

1...293031323334353637383940414243...83
New comment