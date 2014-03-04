Who has already tried the Signals subscription to get on the tail of ATC 2012 participants? - page 28
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
The current connection logic (starting synchronisation) actually makes the following statements:
(1) If a trade is in deficit, it is likely to improve.
(2) If a trade is on the plus side, it is likely to get worse.
However, these assertions are exactly equivalent to saying that statistically all (or most) equity curves have contrendous movement patterns. Which is absolutely not a fact and not true.
No such thing, don't bullshit yourself, there is no such thing in logic.
The logic of synchronisation is based on an assumption:
If the position at the provider and the subscriber are open asynchronously, it is highly probable that they can be closed synchronously. The future is not predicted in terms of profit improvement or deterioration. So, there is no human-guessing, and there is no other tambourine-twisting.
In fact, it is quite realistic to close positions synchronously with minimal divergence on closing prices.
It follows from this that if a position is opened at the price no worse than that of the Provider, it will be closed with the profit or loss as good as that of the Provider.
Initial (initial) synchronization - the subscriber does not have positions when connecting to the service, while the provider has positions.
The cumulative profit of the signal provider's positions is considered only in this case, i.e. at the initial synchronization. In all other cases, positions are synchronized (aligned in volume and direction) unconditionally at current prices without regard to the profitability of the signal provider's positions.
Oh, that works. I.e. am I understanding this correctly. If the master account holds a position and the subscriber does not, he cannot connect to the master immediately. But Subscriber can open a position in any direction and request synchronization again, thus avoiding the restriction demanding that the position of the wizard goes into minus!
The current connection logic (starting synchronisation) actually makes the following assertions:
(1) If the deal is in deficit, it is likely to improve.
(2) If the deal is on the plus side, it is more likely to get worse.
However, these assertions are exactly equivalent to saying that statistically all (or most) equity curves have contrendous movement dynamics. Which is totally not a fact and not true.
You are still continuing to play maths without understanding the core of the problem.
It is in the reactions and claims of unprofessional subscribers. Which is why it is better to avoid problems at the start of a subscription than to have to explain yourself later for imminent divergence.
Oh, that works. I.e. am I reading this correctly. If the master account holds a position and the subscriber does not, he cannot connect to the master immediately. But the subscriber can open a position in any direction and then request synchronization again, thus bypassing the restriction that requires the master position to go into deficit!
No. It doesn't say that.
The subscriber will wait until the moment is right for the initial synchronization.
You still continue to play the maths game without understanding the core of the problem.
It is in the reactions and claims of unprofessional subscribers. That is why it is better to avoid problems at the start of a subscription than to have to explain yourself later for imminent discrepancies.
You still keep playing maths without understanding the problem.
It is in the reactions and claims of unprofessional subscribers. This is why it is better to avoid problems at the start of a subscription than to have to explain yourself later for imminent discrepancies.
Why not make a checkbox to force synchronisation at startup. If the subscriber wishes, you can wait for the sync point (default), or you can force entry (subscriber takes over the cost).
I've been unable to enter synchronization for two days now, because my master account does not allow me to do so (multicurrency position, all the time in position, and in profit). I have a lot of fennies on my master account. In fact, this is all the subscriber's lost profit.
Why not make a checkbox to force synchronisation at startup. If the subscriber wishes, you can wait for the synchronisation point (default) or you can force entry (the subscriber takes care of the costs).
I have not been able to enter synchronization for two days now, because my master account does not allow me to do so (multicurrency position and I am always in profit). I have a lot of fennechecks on my master account. In essence, it is all a subscriber's lost profit.
Today we are releasing a new build, which has more convenient and understandable signals interface.
We will make through the build a detailed explanation in the window at the initial synchronization with the question "We recommend you to wait for a favorable entry point, but if you definitely want to enter right now, then click...".
Our further efforts will be in the area of usability, complete information and protection of the signal service user. We will make the service almost perfect.
Why not make a checkbox to force synchronisation at startup. If the subscriber wishes, you can wait for the synchronisation point (default), or you can force entry (the subscriber takes care of the costs).
I've been unable to synchronize my account for two days because my master account does not allow me to do this (multicurrency position, all the time in a position and in profits). And the money in the master account is piled high. In fact, this is all the subscriber's lost profit.
That's what I'm talking about.
Here is a typical state of my account (slave):
I managed to synchronize at night when my Expert Advisor fixed profit on several positions simultaneously. Since then (almost a day before) there were no open positions of floating profit.
Today we are releasing a new build, which has a more convenient and clear signals interface.
We will through the build make a detailed explanation in the window at the initial sync with the question "We recommend waiting for a favourable entry point, but if you definitely want to enter right now, then click...".
Our further efforts will be in the sphere of usability, complete information and protection of the signals service user. We will make the service almost perfect.