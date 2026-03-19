Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1023
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How do I get the data of iMA indicator on "zero bar", i.e. to get the indicator value on the current bar?
If I do so
When calling
ind_date.MA_CHART[0]
I get the data of the previous bar, not the current one.
How do I get the data of iMA indicator on "zero bar", i.e. to get the indicator value on the current bar?
If I do so
When calling
I get the data of the previous bar, not the current one.
The array needs
and then the element with index "0" in the array will correspond to the RIGHT bar in the chart.
The array must be
and then the element in the array with index "0" will correspond to the very RIGHT bar on the graph.
How do I get the data of iMA indicator on "zero bar", i.e. to get the indicator value on the current bar?
If I do so
When calling
I get the data of the previous bar, not the current one.
As in that movie, "I have some doubts...". Aren't you using my Expert Advisor for studying?
You don't have to flip the array. It's enough to take the value of the second index of the array.
ind_date.MA_CHART[2]
OBJPROP_BACK
Tried it both ways. It doesn't work. I do not understand how it works at all.
Irrespective of the value, the objects are simply displayed in the order they were formed - the last one is higher.
And how do I adjust the level (layer) of an object if there are more than two of them? Maybe there are some other settings? Please, tell me if you know.
As in that movie, "I have doubts..." Isn't that my advisor you're using to study:
You don't have to flip the array. Just take the value of the second index of the array.
Thank you!
Good day to you all))
Could you please tell me why there is a difference in results?
QUESTION: what did I write wrong in the second version of the MA calculations ?
Thank you)))
When optimising, are graphical objects constructed so that they can be read from the graph?
No
No
Badly...