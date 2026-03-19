Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1288

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What _Digits is I understand.
But how do I get this value for another currency pair?
Can you tell me please?
 
User_mt5:
What _Digits is I understand.
How to get it for another currency pair?
Please, help me.

SYMBOL_DIGITS

Number of digits after the decimal point

int
 
Hi!!! Can you tell me how to log the completed structure

MqlTradeRequest mrequest ???

Maybe there is a function in MQL5? I want to understand why I get this message 2021.02.08 21:29:20.876 my_first_ea_sartrailing (BRN,M5) Alert: Request to place Sell order failed - error code:4756


//--- собираем все вместе
   if(Sell_Condition_1 && Sell_Condition_2)
     {
      if(Sell_Condition_3 && Sell_Condition_4)
        {
         // есть ли в данный момент открытая позиция на продажу?
         if(Sell_opened)
           {
            Alert("Уже есть позиция на продажу!!!");
            return;    // не добавлять к открытой позиции на продажу
           }
         mrequest.action = TRADE_ACTION_DEAL;                                  // немедленное исполнение
         mrequest.price = NormalizeDouble(latest_price.bid,_Digits);           // последняя цена Bid
         mrequest.sl = NormalizeDouble(latest_price.bid + STP*_Point,_Digits); // Stop Loss
         mrequest.tp = NormalizeDouble(latest_price.bid - TKP*_Point,_Digits); // Take Profit
         mrequest.symbol = _Symbol;                                            // символ
         mrequest.volume = Lot;                                                // количество лотов для торговли
         mrequest.magic = EA_Magic;                                            // Magic Number
         mrequest.type= ORDER_TYPE_SELL;                                       // ордер на продажу
         mrequest.type_filling = ORDER_FILLING_FOK;                            // тип исполнения ордера - все или ничего
         mrequest.deviation=100;                                               // проскальзывание от текущей цены
         //--- отсылаем ордер
         OrderSend(mrequest,mresult);
         // анализируем код возврата торгового сервера
         if(mresult.retcode==10009 || mresult.retcode==10008) //Request is completed or order placed
           {
            Alert("Ордер Sell успешно помещен, тикет ордера #:",mresult.order,"!!");
           }
         else
           {
            Alert("Запрос на установку ордера Sell не выполнен - код ошибки:",GetLastError());
            return;
           }
        }
     }
   return;
  }

 
Kira27:
Hi!!! Can you tell me how to log the completed structure

MqlTradeRequest mrequest ???

Maybe there is a function in MQL5? I want to understand why I get this message 2021.02.08 21:29:20.876 my_first_ea_sartrailing (BRN,M5) Alert: Request to place Sell order failed - error code:4756


https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/327894

And here is the transcript: here
Ошибка 4756
Ошибка 4756
  • 2019.12.06
  • www.mql5.com
Всем добрый день. Помогите пожалуйста разобраться. При добавлении эксперта в маркет, во время тестирования выходит это - -- NEW_ORDER(): lot=0...
 
Can you please tell me
how to programmatically remove the Alert dialog box from the window?
 
Please tell me how to interpret this line in the code -- CParabolicStop *SARTrailing[];
CNRTRStop *NRTRTrailing[]; I understand that CParabolicStop and CNRTRStop are classes, * pointer, arrays SARTrailing[] and NRTRTrailing[] But what do these strings mean? The article of this advisor https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/134 it says that this is --- How do I understand this? And where exactly are these arrays created? Can I really load classes into arrays, or objects of classes? And what is it for in practical terms? 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                          Sample_TrailingStop.mq5 |
//|                                        MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                              http://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "http://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"

#include <Sample_TrailingStop.mqh> // подключение класса трейлинга

//--- input parameters
input double   SARStep     =  0.02;    // Шаг Parabolic
input double   SARMaximum  =  0.02;    // Максимум Parabolic
input int      NRTRPeriod  =  40;      // Период NRTR
input double   NRTRK       =  2;       // Коэффициент NRTR

string Symbols[]={"EURUSD","GBPUSD","USDCHF","USDJPY"};

CParabolicStop *SARTrailing[];
CNRTRStop *NRTRTrailing[];
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
   ArrayResize(SARTrailing,ArraySize(Symbols));  // изменение размера в соответствии с количеством используемых символов
   ArrayResize(NRTRTrailing,ArraySize(Symbols)); // изменение размера в соответствии с количеством используемых символов   
   for(int i=0;i<ArraySize(Symbols);i++)
     { // для всех символов
      SARTrailing[i]=new CParabolicStop(); // создание экземпляра класса CParabolicStop
      SARTrailing[i].Init(Symbols[i],PERIOD_CURRENT,false,true,true,5,15+i*17,Silver,Blue); // инициализация экземпляра класса CParabolicStop 
      if(!SARTrailing[i].SetParameters(SARStep,SARMaximum))
        { // установка параметров экземпляра класса CParabolicStop 
         Alert("trailing error");
         return(-1);
        }
      SARTrailing[i].StartTimer(); // запуск таймера
      //----
      NRTRTrailing[i]=new CNRTRStop(); // создание экземпляра класса CNRTRStop
      NRTRTrailing[i].Init(Symbols[i],PERIOD_CURRENT,false,true,true,127,15+i*17,Silver,Blue); // инициализация экземпляра класса CNRTRStop 
      if(!NRTRTrailing[i].SetParameters(NRTRPeriod,NRTRK))
        { // установка параметров экземпляра класса CNRTRcStop 
         Alert("trailing error");
         return(-1);
        }
      NRTRTrailing[i].StartTimer(); // запуск таймера         
     }
   return(0);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
   for(int i=0;i<ArraySize(Symbols);i++)
     {
      SARTrailing[i].Deinit();
      NRTRTrailing[i].Deinit();
      delete(SARTrailing[i]);
      delete(NRTRTrailing[i]);
     }

  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
  {

   for(int i=0;i<ArraySize(Symbols);i++)
     {
      SARTrailing[i].DoStoploss();
      NRTRTrailing[i].DoStoploss();
     }

  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnTimer()
  {
   for(int i=0;i<ArraySize(Symbols);i++)
     {
      SARTrailing[i].Refresh();
      NRTRTrailing[i].Refresh();
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnChartEvent(const int id,
                  const long &lparam,
                  const double &dparam,
                  const string &sparam
                  )
  {

   for(int i=0;i<ArraySize(Symbols);i++)
     {
      SARTrailing[i].EventHandle(id,lparam,dparam,sparam);
      NRTRTrailing[i].EventHandle(id,lparam,dparam,sparam);
     }
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

And if you're not hard, please specify where it's written about this asterisk as a pointer * in the documentation. I saw it once, but I've already looked through a textbook and can't find it((((

Как создать свой Trailing Stop
Как создать свой Trailing Stop
  • www.mql5.com
Основное правило трейдера - дай прибыли расти, обрезай убытки! В статье рассматривается один из основных технических приемов, позволяющий следовать этому правилу - перемещение уровня защитной остановки (уровня Stoploss) вслед за растущей прибылью позиции, другими словами - скользящий стоп или трейлинг стоп (trailingstop). Приводится пошаговая процедура создания класса для трейлинг стопа на индикаторах SAR и NRTR, который каждый желающий сможет за 5 минут встроить в своего эксперта или использовать независимо для управления позициями на своем счете.
 

Hello, is it possible and how to create an algorithm for opening and closing a deal without using any indicators?

For example, take two lines, one trend line up and the second is also down, put them on top of each other, there is a point of intersection between the two lines, let's assume it is at 15-30 in time, then how to make the order automatically opened at the same time to start in any direction, how to make the algorithm will find these points and open a position? I would like clarification and your opinions.

Can we create an EA based on such T3?
Совершение сделок - Торговые операции - Справка по MetaTrader 5
Совершение сделок - Торговые операции - Справка по MetaTrader 5
  • www.metatrader5.com
Торговая деятельность в платформе связана с формированием и отсылкой рыночных и отложенных ордеров для исполнения брокером, а также с управлением...
 
Hi there!!! A question like this? I need to collect into arrays, the indicator handles on different timeframes, but it turns out that 
Fractal=iFractals(Symbol(),tik);
cannot be done that way( Strange, why can prime numbers be used in this parameter, but not a variable with a numeric constant?
void OnTick()
  {
   for(int tik =1; tik <= 6; tik++)
     {
      Fractal=iFractals(Symbol(),tik);   // Вот эта tik переменная вызывает ошибку при компиляции

      switch(tik)
        {
         case 1:
            CopyBuffer(Fractal,0,TimeCurrent(),Bars(Symbol(),PERIOD_W1),FractalUP_W1);   // заполнение масива FractalUp[] верхними фракталами на дневном графике
            CopyBuffer(Fractal,1,TimeCurrent(),Bars(Symbol(),PERIOD_W1),FractalDown_W1); // заполнение масива FractalUp[] нижними фракталами на дневном графике
            //--- индексация как в таймсериях
            ArraySetAsSeries(FractalUP_W1,true);  //Заполнение массива FractalUp[],FractalDown, нулевым баром в первом окне массива и далее по порядку убывания от нулевого в тайм-серии
            ArraySetAsSeries(FractalDown_W1,true);//Второй параметр -true- функции ArraySetAsSeries Устанавливает флаг индексации как в таймсериях.
            ;
            break;
         case 2:
            CopyBuffer(Fractal,0,TimeCurrent(),Bars(Symbol(),PERIOD_D1),FractalUP_D1);   // заполнение масива FractalUp[] верхними фракталами на дневном графике
            CopyBuffer(Fractal,1,TimeCurrent(),Bars(Symbol(),PERIOD_D1),FractalDown_D1); // заполнение масива FractalUp[] нижними фракталами на дневном графике
            //--- индексация как в таймсериях
            ArraySetAsSeries(FractalUP_D1,true);  //Заполнение массива FractalUp[],FractalDown, нулевым баром в первом окне массива и далее по порядку убывания от нулевого в тайм-серии
            ArraySetAsSeries(FractalDown_D1,true);//Второй параметр -true- функции ArraySetAsSeries Устанавливает флаг индексации как в таймсериях.
            ;
            break;
         case 3:
            CopyBuffer(Fractal,0,TimeCurrent(),Bars(Symbol(),PERIOD_H4),FractalUP_H4);   // заполнение масива FractalUp[] верхними фракталами на дневном графике
            CopyBuffer(Fractal,1,TimeCurrent(),Bars(Symbol(),PERIOD_H4),FractalDown_H4); // заполнение масива FractalUp[] нижними фракталами на дневном графике
            //--- индексация как в таймсериях
            ArraySetAsSeries(FractalUP_H4,true);  //Заполнение массива FractalUp[],FractalDown, нулевым баром в первом окне массива и далее по порядку убывания от нулевого в тайм-серии
            ArraySetAsSeries(FractalDown_H4,true);//Второй параметр -true- функции ArraySetAsSeries Устанавливает флаг индексации как в таймсериях.
            ;
            break;
         case 4:
            CopyBuffer(Fractal,0,TimeCurrent(),Bars(Symbol(),PERIOD_H1),FractalUP_H1);   // заполнение масива FractalUp[] верхними фракталами на дневном графике
            CopyBuffer(Fractal,1,TimeCurrent(),Bars(Symbol(),PERIOD_H1),FractalDown_H1); // заполнение масива FractalUp[] нижними фракталами на дневном графике
            //--- индексация как в таймсериях
            ArraySetAsSeries(FractalUP_H1,true);  //Заполнение массива FractalUp[],FractalDown, нулевым баром в первом окне массива и далее по порядку убывания от нулевого в тайм-серии
            ArraySetAsSeries(FractalDown_H1,true);//Второй параметр -true- функции ArraySetAsSeries Устанавливает флаг индексации как в таймсериях.
            ;
            break;
         case 5:
            CopyBuffer(Fractal,0,TimeCurrent(),Bars(Symbol(),PERIOD_M30),FractalUP_30);   // заполнение масива FractalUp[] верхними фракталами на дневном графике
            CopyBuffer(Fractal,1,TimeCurrent(),Bars(Symbol(),PERIOD_M30),FractalDown_30); // заполнение масива FractalUp[] нижними фракталами на дневном графике
            //--- индексация как в таймсериях
            ArraySetAsSeries(FractalUP_30,true);  //Заполнение массива FractalUp[],FractalDown, нулевым баром в первом окне массива и далее по порядку убывания от нулевого в тайм-серии
            ArraySetAsSeries(FractalDown_30,true);//Второй параметр -true- функции ArraySetAsSeries Устанавливает флаг индексации как в таймсериях.
            ;
            break;
         case 6:
            CopyBuffer(Fractal,0,TimeCurrent(),Bars(Symbol(),PERIOD_M15),FractalUP_15);   // заполнение масива FractalUp[] верхними фракталами на дневном графике
            CopyBuffer(Fractal,1,TimeCurrent(),Bars(Symbol(),PERIOD_M15),FractalDown_15); // заполнение масива FractalUp[] нижними фракталами на дневном графике
            //--- индексация как в таймсериях
            ArraySetAsSeries(FractalUP_15,true);  //Заполнение массива FractalUp[],FractalDown, нулевым баром в первом окне массива и далее по порядку убывания от нулевого в тайм-серии
            ArraySetAsSeries(FractalDown_15,true);//Второй параметр -true- функции ArraySetAsSeries Устанавливает флаг индексации как в таймсериях.
            ;
            break;

        }
     }
 
Kira27:
Hi!!! I have a question. I need to collect indicator handlers on different timeframes into arrays, but it turns out that
can't do that( It's strange, why can I use prime numbers in this parameter, but not a variable with a numeric constant?

Because there has to be a timeframe

handle=iFractals(Symbol(),tf);

Identifier

Description

PERIOD_CURRENT

Current period

PERIOD_M1

1 minute

PERIOD_M2

2 minutes

PERIOD_M3

3 minutes

PERIOD_M4

4 minutes

PERIOD_M5

5 minutes

PERIOD_M6

6 minutes

PERIOD_M10

10 minutes

PERIOD_M12

12 minutes

PERIOD_M15

15 minutes

PERIOD_M20

20 minutes

PERIOD_M30

30 minutes

PERIOD_H1

1 hour

PERIOD_H2

2 hours

PERIOD_H3

3 hours

PERIOD_H4

4 hours

PERIOD_H6

6 hours

PERIOD_H8

8 hours

PERIOD_H12

12 hours

PERIOD_D1

1 day

PERIOD_W1

1 week

PERIOD_MN1

1 month
 
Kira27:
I need to collect the indicator handles on different timeframes into arrays, but it turns out that
cannot be done that way( I wonder why you can use prime numbers in this parameter, but not variables with numeric constants?

Indicator handle in MQL5 MUST BE CREATED ONE TIME!!! And it must be done in OnInit()!!!

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