Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1288
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But how do I get this value for another currency pair?
Can you tell me please?
What _Digits is I understand.
How to get it for another currency pair?
Please, help me.
SYMBOL_DIGITS
Number of digits after the decimal point
int
MqlTradeRequest mrequest ???
Maybe there is a function in MQL5? I want to understand why I get this message 2021.02.08 21:29:20.876 my_first_ea_sartrailing (BRN,M5) Alert: Request to place Sell order failed - error code:4756
Hi!!! Can you tell me how to log the completed structure
MqlTradeRequest mrequest ???
Maybe there is a function in MQL5? I want to understand why I get this message 2021.02.08 21:29:20.876 my_first_ea_sartrailing (BRN,M5) Alert: Request to place Sell order failed - error code:4756
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/327894And here is the transcript: here
how to programmatically remove the Alert dialog box from the window?
And if you're not hard, please specify where it's written about this asterisk as a pointer * in the documentation. I saw it once, but I've already looked through a textbook and can't find it((((
Hello, is it possible and how to create an algorithm for opening and closing a deal without using any indicators?
For example, take two lines, one trend line up and the second is also down, put them on top of each other, there is a point of intersection between the two lines, let's assume it is at 15-30 in time, then how to make the order automatically opened at the same time to start in any direction, how to make the algorithm will find these points and open a position? I would like clarification and your opinions.Can we create an EA based on such T3?
cannot be done that way( Strange, why can prime numbers be used in this parameter, but not a variable with a numeric constant?
Hi!!! I have a question. I need to collect indicator handlers on different timeframes into arrays, but it turns out that
can't do that( It's strange, why can I use prime numbers in this parameter, but not a variable with a numeric constant?
Because there has to be a timeframe
Identifier
Description
PERIOD_CURRENT
Current period
PERIOD_M1
1 minute
PERIOD_M2
2 minutes
PERIOD_M3
3 minutes
PERIOD_M4
4 minutes
PERIOD_M5
5 minutes
PERIOD_M6
6 minutes
PERIOD_M10
10 minutes
PERIOD_M12
12 minutes
PERIOD_M15
15 minutes
PERIOD_M20
20 minutes
PERIOD_M30
30 minutes
PERIOD_H1
1 hour
PERIOD_H2
2 hours
PERIOD_H3
3 hours
PERIOD_H4
4 hours
PERIOD_H6
6 hours
PERIOD_H8
8 hours
PERIOD_H12
12 hours
PERIOD_D1
1 day
PERIOD_W1
1 week
PERIOD_MN1
1 month
I need to collect the indicator handles on different timeframes into arrays, but it turns out that
cannot be done that way( I wonder why you can use prime numbers in this parameter, but not variables with numeric constants?
Indicator handle in MQL5 MUST BE CREATED ONE TIME!!! And it must be done in OnInit()!!!