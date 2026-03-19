Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1291

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seleand:

Thank you. Do I understand correctly that there is a tick volume?

When I downloaded the quote history for forex from finam site, there was vol in addition to open, high, low, close. You didn't say exactly what volume it was. You think this is a tick volume?

Have you read the documentation? Have you read the structure of MqlRates, which fields it contains?

Maybe your documentation is ......... I can't even name it... or something else is not working...

struct MqlRates 
  { 
   datetime time;         // время начала периода 
   double   open;         // цена открытия 
   double   high;         // наивысшая цена за период 
   double   low;          // наименьшая цена за период 
   double   close;        // цена закрытия 
   long     tick_volume;  // тиковый объем 
   int      spread;       // спред 
   long     real_volume;  // биржевой объем 
  };
 
Are the cost per tick and the cost per point the same thing?
 
User_mt5:
Are the cost per tick and the cost per point the same thing?

On the stock exchange, not always.

 
Alexey Viktorov:

Not always on the stock exchange.

I'm only interested in currencies and cryptocurrencies.
I am only interested in currencies and cryptocurrencies.
For this asset category, is the value of a tick and the value of a point the same thing?

One more thing. Shouldn't it depend on the order volume?
Is it correct to understand that SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE is for one lot?

 
Can you please tell me how I can open the chart in the MT5 terminal for further analysis after running the Expert Advisor in visual mode?
 
Rost17:
Can you tell me, please, how can I open the chart, after running the EA in visual mode, in the MT5 terminal for further analysis?

There you go:


 
Hello, could you please tell me if the balance has gone badly into deficit, what sanctions will be imposed on me, and how it could have gone in the first place.
 
Евгеша Пупкин:
what sanctions will be imposed on me

embargo will be imposed

 
Iurii Tokman:

embargo will be imposed

I don't really care about the embargo)
 
Евгеша Пупкин:
I don't really care about the embargo)

Usually the balance goes into deficit behind the walrus stake
and when they find it, it won't come back.)

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