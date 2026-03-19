Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1291
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Thank you. Do I understand correctly that there is a tick volume?
When I downloaded the quote history for forex from finam site, there was vol in addition to open, high, low, close. You didn't say exactly what volume it was. You think this is a tick volume?
Have you read the documentation? Have you read the structure of MqlRates, which fields it contains?
Maybe your documentation is ......... I can't even name it... or something else is not working...
Are the cost per tick and the cost per point the same thing?
On the stock exchange, not always.
Not always on the stock exchange.
I'm only interested in currencies and cryptocurrencies.
I am only interested in currencies and cryptocurrencies.
For this asset category, is the value of a tick and the value of a point the same thing?
One more thing. Shouldn't it depend on the order volume?
Is it correct to understand that SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE is for one lot?
Can you tell me, please, how can I open the chart, after running the EA in visual mode, in the MT5 terminal for further analysis?
There you go:
what sanctions will be imposed on me
embargo will be imposed
embargo will be imposed
I don't really care about the embargo)
Usually the balance goes into deficit behind the walrus stake
and when they find it, it won't come back.)