Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1289
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MQL5 indicator
Balance and equity values are written only to the zero element of the array.
But when I run the indicator, such spikes appear on different arrays and in different places.
The code in init for all arrays is the same:
How to remove it?
MQL5 indicator
Balance and equity values are written only to the zero element of the array.
But when I run the indicator, such spikes appear on different arrays and in different places.
The code in init for all arrays is the same:
How to remove it?
You MUST NOT write [0], you MUST consider prev_calculated and zeroize previous bar.In fact, there is already such a code: LifeHack Balance Equity and LifeHack Balance Equity 2
Indicator handle in MQL5 MUST BE CREATED ONE TIME!!! And it must be done in OnInit()!!!
So, you want to create 6 indicator handles in OnInit() to receive data of all needed timeframes?
No. Not necessary if you only need one of the six. And it doesn't have to be created in OnInit(), the main thing is not to create a handle on every tick.
So, you want to create six indicator handles in OnInit to receive data of all needed timeframes?
Yes. You can create six different variables to store the six handles, or you can (this is preferred) create an array and store six handles in the array.
I am subscribed to the Provider's signal of 0.02 lots, but my deal is executed 0.01 for some reason?
Answers to the most popular questions are gathered in a specialFAQ on the Signals service
The first thing you should familiarize yourself with:
Tell me what's wrong with this code
Tell me what's wrong with this code.
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P.S. In general, there are many things wrong with the same array, for example.