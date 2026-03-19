Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1450
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Good afternoon. Could you please tell me how I can make a widget or a programme to see the profit of my open trade. Let's say I'm watching a TV series and in the corner shows the profit. I'm tired of watching the show in a small window).
So charts are detached now and can be taken out of the terminal and made small, and put the necessary information there.
Let's say I'm watching a TV show and in the corner it shows profit. I'm tired of watching a TV series in a small window.)
So the charts are detached now and you can pull out of the terminal and make it small and put the info you need in there.
So what's there to remember if you watch the whole film for profit? )
Thank you) I'll try it
I want to take the open, close, high, low values of the EURUSD parity to write ea in MQL5.
Of course, ea did not work. When I printed the values with the Alert command and checked them, I saw that they were all the same.
CopyOpen(Parity, PERIOD_H1, 0, 1, Buffer_OPEN);
CopyClose(Parity, PERIOD_H1, 0, 1, Buffer_CLOSE);
CopyHigh(Parity, PERIOD_H1, 0, 1, Buffer_HIGH);
CopyLow(Parity, PERIOD_H1, 0, 1, Buffer_LOW);
Alert(Buffer_OPEN[0], " ", Buffer_CLOSE[0], " ", Buffer_MA[0], " ", Buffer_HIGH[0], " ", Buffer_LOW[0]);
.
:
:
2023.03.02 19:00:00 Alert: 1.05943 1.05943 1.0620066666666659 1.05943 1.05943 1.05943
2023.03.02 20:00:00 Alert: 1.05799 1.05799 1.0614719999999993 1.05799 1.05799
2023.03.02 21:00:00 Alert: 1.0593 1.0593 1.0611919999999992 1.0593 1.0593
2023.03.02 22:00:00 Alert: 1.05903 1.05903 1.0608339999999992 1.05903 1.05903 1.05903
2023.03.02 23:00:00 Alert: 1.06005 1.06005 1.0606413333333324 1.06005 1.06005 1.06005
When I examine it, I see that the OPEN value is correct and the others are wrong.
Does anyone have an idea?