Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5 - page 1450

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is there a way to receive and send information to server mt4 , i only find for mt5.
 
Good afternoon. Could you please tell me how I can make a widget or a programme to see the profit of my open trade. Let's say I'm watching a TV series and in the corner shows the profit. I am tired of watching the show in a small window).
 
Василий Кулагин #:
Good afternoon. Could you please tell me how I can make a widget or a programme to see the profit of my open trade. Let's say I'm watching a TV series and in the corner shows the profit. I'm tired of watching the show in a small window).

So charts are detached now and can be taken out of the terminal and made small, and put the necessary information there.

[Deleted]  
Василий Кулагин #:
Let's say I'm watching a TV show and in the corner it shows profit. I'm tired of watching a TV series in a small window.)
So what will you remember if you watch the whole film on profit? )
 
Aleksey Vyazmikin #:

So the charts are detached now and you can pull out of the terminal and make it small and put the info you need in there.

Thank you) I will try it
 
Aleksei Stepanenko #:
So what's there to remember if you watch the whole film for profit? )
Well, I can't not watch it yet🥲 I'm tired of turning the show off every 15 minutes.)
 
Василий Кулагин #:
Thank you) I'll try it
It doesn't work on top of windows and if you make a small window, you can see the left part only) in general I think it would be a useful thing to make such a thing.
 
kemal.pulat #:

I want to take the open, close, high, low values of the EURUSD parity to write ea in MQL5.
Of course, ea did not work. When I printed the values with the Alert command and checked them, I saw that they were all the same.

CopyOpen(Parity, PERIOD_H1, 0, 1, Buffer_OPEN);
CopyClose(Parity, PERIOD_H1, 0, 1, Buffer_CLOSE);
CopyHigh(Parity, PERIOD_H1, 0, 1, Buffer_HIGH);
CopyLow(Parity, PERIOD_H1, 0, 1, Buffer_LOW);

Alert(Buffer_OPEN[0], " ", Buffer_CLOSE[0], " ", Buffer_MA[0], " ", Buffer_HIGH[0], " ", Buffer_LOW[0]);

.
:
:
2023.03.02 19:00:00 Alert: 1.05943 1.05943 1.0620066666666659 1.05943 1.05943 1.05943
2023.03.02 20:00:00 Alert: 1.05799 1.05799 1.0614719999999993 1.05799 1.05799
2023.03.02 21:00:00 Alert: 1.0593 1.0593 1.0611919999999992 1.0593 1.0593
2023.03.02 22:00:00 Alert: 1.05903 1.05903 1.0608339999999992 1.05903 1.05903 1.05903
2023.03.02 23:00:00 Alert: 1.06005 1.06005 1.0606413333333324 1.06005 1.06005 1.06005

When I examine it, I see that the OPEN value is correct and the others are wrong.
Does anyone have an idea?

I found the answer in the forum https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/129842
High[0] Low[0] Close[0] all return the open value of the bar... am I missing something here?
High[0] Low[0] Close[0] all return the open value of the bar... am I missing something here?
  • 2010.11.09
  • www.mql5.com
High[0] Low[0] Close[0] all return the open value of the bar... am I missing something here...
 
Hi friends, please help me to set up notification to mail. It gives an error not know why.
 
Can you tell me how to get the commission value in per cent in the Expert Advisor using mql5? In the symbol properties there is a value, as an example EURUSD 0.0016% per lot.
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